Amitabh Bachchan waves to fans from behind bulletproof glass outside Jalsa, Abhishek sees security amid bomb threat – Watch

Amitabh Bachchan continued his popular Sunday Darshan tradition outside Jalsa on November 1, 2026. However, this time, the actor greeted fans from behind a protective glass enclosure, while son Abhishek Bachchan kept a close watch.

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Amitabh Bachchan waves to fans from protective shield outside Jalsa (PC: Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday meet and greet with fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, have been a special tradition for decades. Every week, hundreds of admirers gather outside his bungalow, hoping to catch a glimpse of the legendary actor. Despite his busy schedule, Big B has often made time for them, acknowledging their love with his signature wave. However, his latest appearance on November 1, 2026, (Sunday) was different from the usual fan interactions. Following recent security concerns and reports of a bomb threat email, the actor was seen greeting fans from behind a transparent protective enclosure. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, was also present and appeared to be keeping a close watch on the surroundings.

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans from behind protective glass shield at Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan stepped out to meet his fans outside Jalsa on November 1, 2026 (Sunday). Several videos from the interaction have surfaced online, showing the veteran actor standing inside a transparent protective enclosure installed on an elevated platform.

Unlike his regular Sunday appearances, where he greets fans from an open area outside his residence, Big B stayed behind the protective glass this time. He waved at the crowd and acknowledged the love of his admirers, who had gathered outside his bungalow to see him.

According to reports, the transparent protective enclosure is reportedly bulletproof and has been added as an extra security measure. Mumbai Police personnel were also present near the residence, while fans were seen standing behind barricades.

Amitabh Bachchan uses glass shield while greeting fans outside Jalsa – Watch video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Abhishek Bachchan keeps a close watch as security tightens outside Jalsa

Abhishek Bachchan accompanied his father during the Sunday interaction. In the video, we can see the standing close behind Big B, keeping an eye on the crowd and the surroundings while his father greeted fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Kumar Dangodra (@mahesh_videojournalist)

The additional security measures come days after reports of an alleged bomb threat email targeting Amitabh Bachchan’s residence – Jalsa. Mumbai Police reportedly received information about the threatening email on October 23, 2026. The email was sent to a school in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area, following which the police launched an investigation. However, further details are awaited on this case.

This development comes amid increased security concerns in the film industry following the recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff.

Apart from the security concerns, Amitabh Bachchan recently spoke about his health and recovery. The actor had informed fans through his social media accounts and personal blog that he had been advised to take some time off and rest.