Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa, Bombay High Court, BSE receive bomb threats; Mahalakshmi Racecourse also named

Bomb Threat Email Names Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa, Bombay High Court, BSE And Worli Racecourse

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Amitabh Bachchan (PC: Instagram)

A fresh bomb threat has triggered security concerns in Mumbai, with a threatening email reportedly received by the Bombay High Court. The email allegedly threatened to blow up Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu residence, Jalsa, and also named the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Worli Racecourse as potential targets.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A bomb threat email was reportedly received targeting the Bombay High Court. The email also mentioned the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mahalaxmi Racecourse, and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow, Jalsa. Visuals from the Bombay High Court. https://t.co/QxQhfsneRP — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026

According to the information available, the threatening message mentioned multiple prominent locations in Mumbai, including the residence of the veteran actor and important public establishments. The threat has raised concerns over the security of these high-profile locations.

The latest development comes weeks after Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa was named in an earlier bomb threat email sent to the Mumbai Mayor’s office. That email had also mentioned the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and singer Diljit Dosanjh’s November 27 concert.

This has happened days after gunshots were fired on actor Tiger Shroff. The actor was returning after playing football when two men allegedly opened fire at his BMW. The incident took place around 7 pm when the two assailants allegedly fired five to six rounds at the actor’s car before escaping on a motorcycle. Tiger was seated in the front passenger seat and escaped without injuries. However, his driver and a vlogger were injured in the incident.