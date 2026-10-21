Amitabh Bachchan’s latest health update leaves fans concerned; superstar seeks time to recover, says ‘I am unable to write’

The legendary superstar has shared a personal message with his followers, apologising for his limited updates and asking them to understand his situation as he takes time to recuperate.

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Amitabh Bachchan apologises to fans as he prioritises rest and recovery (PC: Twitter)

“The Mahanayak of Bollywood,” Amitabh Bachchan has asked his fans to understand his absence from social media as he takes time to rest and recover. The veteran superstar, who regularly connects with his followers through personal messages and blog posts, has indicated that he will not be able to communicate as usual for the next few days. His latest update has prompted fans to wish him a speedy recovery. While the actor has shared that he has been advised to take rest, he has not disclosed the specific reason behind the medical advice. His message comes as he continues to balance a demanding professional schedule.

What Amitabh Bachchan said in his latest health update

On Wednesday, Amitabh took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to apologise to his followers for not being able to write. He revealed that he had been advised to take a few days off to focus on his recovery.

The actor wrote in Hindi, “Apologies. I seek forgiveness. I have been advised to take a few days off to rest and recover, so I am unable to write anything at the moment.” The message was brief but drew attention because the actor is known for regularly sharing his thoughts and interacting with fans online. He did not provide further details about his condition or explain why he had been asked to rest.

See viral post of Amitabh Bachchan here

T 5889,10,11,12 – apologies .. क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ, कुछ दिनों के लिए आराम और सँवरने का समय निकालने को कहा गया है सो कुछ लिख नहीं पा रहा हूँ .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 21, 2026

Amitabh Bachchan had shared a similar message on Dussehra

The actor’s latest post followed an update on his personal blog a day earlier. While extending his Dussehra wishes, Amitabh mentioned that he had been given strict instructions to focus on rest and recovery and avoid communication for the time being.

He wrote, “First Dussehra greetings to all .. love happiness, fulfilment, prayers. Under very strict rest and recuperation .. so am not allowed to communicate .. do excuse .. my apologies,” He also added, “But do take this as my respected response .. more hopefully later.”

The messages suggest that the actor is temporarily limiting his communication while following the advice he has received. However, he has not shared a timeline for when he will resume his regular updates.

Amitabh Bachchan’s name emerges amid Tiger Shroff firing investigation

The health update comes at a time when Mumbai Police are investigating the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff’s car. Reports linked to the case have suggested that the accused had allegedly surveyed the residences of several prominent actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, before reportedly dropping those locations after assessing their security arrangements.

Investigators are also examining allegations that photographs and videos of locations under surveillance were shared with Anil Pandit, who is alleged to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The investigation remains ongoing and these reported links have not been independently established.

Amitabh Bachchan’s busy work schedule

Despite his long career, Amitabh continues to remain active in television and films. He is hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and is also associated with Kalki 2898 AD – Part 2, directed by Nag Ashwin. The upcoming science-fiction film features Prabhas and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan alongside Bachchan, who reprises his role as Ashwatthama.