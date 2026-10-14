Aneet Padda’s fairytale-themed 24th birthday bash: Ahaan Panday, Alia Bhatt, and Deanne Panday join celebrations – See pics

Aneet Padda’s 24th birthday celebration was straight out of a fairytale. From dreamy pink decorations to special appearance by Alia Bhatt, the party has caught fans’ attention.

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Aneet Padda's birthday bash (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood star Aneet Padda had a birthday celebration to remember as the Saiyaara actor turned 24 on October 13, 2026. Known for winning hearts with her performance in the romantic drama, the actor marked her special day with a fairytale-themed party that brought together friends and familiar faces from the Bollywood industry. Pictures from the celebration have since surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of the evening. The dreamy decorations, birthday cakes and candid moments quickly caught attention, but it was the presence of a few special guests that made the gathering even more talked about. From Ahaan Panday’s sweet birthday wish to Alia Bhatt’s appearance, here is everything to know about Aneet’s birthday bash.

Aneet Padda’s 24th birthday bash had a fairytale theme

Aneet Padda’s birthday party featured a dreamy pink-and-green setting, with balloons adding to the festive atmosphere. The decorations gave the gathering a fairytale feel and in one of the pictures on X we can also see a cute white, pink themed caste shaped birthday cake with a butterfly at the center for Aneet Padda.

For the occasion, Aneet wore a short yellow bodycon dress as she celebrated with friends and family. Pictures from the intimate celebration began circulating on social media, offering a closer look at the actor’s birthday moments.

The photographs were initially shared online by her Saiyaara co-star Alam Khan, who later deleted the pictures. However, fans had already saved and the pictures went viral.

Ahaan Panday, Deanne Panday, and Alia Bhatt attend Aneet Padda’s birthday celebration

Ahaan Panday was among the guests at Aneet Padda’s birthday celebration, accompanied by his mother, Deanne Panday. One photograph showed Aneet posing with the two, while another captured a playful selfie of Aneet and Deanne making goofy faces.

so ahaan literally curated a 5+ hours birthday playlist for his girl+ hosted a princess themed party+ castle themed cake anddd he invited alia as her bday present as she’s her hero brb crying https://t.co/fYJaJgQBrf — arooj (@hums4far) October 13, 2026

Actor Alia Bhatt was another special guest at the Aneet Padda’ birthday celebration, which was a surprise for fans. Her presence was particularly exciting for fans, as Aneet has previously expressed love and admiration for the Gangubai Kathiawadi star.

Deanne Panday also shared pictures with Aneet on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their warm equation. Their candid moments quickly caught attention, with social media users reacting to the photographs and praising the bond between them.