Aneet Padda wraps her arms around Ahaan Panday in new 24th birthday bash pictures- See pics

Ahaan Panday marked another year with friends and loved ones, as Aneet Padda's latest pictures from the birthday bash caught fans' attention.

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Aneet Padda shares special moments with Ahaan Panday (PC: Instagram)

Aneet Padda has shared a glimpse of a special celebration with some of the people closest to her. The actor, who has had a memorable year following the success of her film Saiyaara, recently marked an important personal milestone surrounded by family and friends. Her latest social media post looks back at the occasion through a collection of photographs and a heartfelt note. Along with the celebrations, the post also offers a look at the friendships and memories that made the day meaningful for her.

Aneet Padda shares pictures with Ahaan Panday and Alia Bhatt

Aneet celebrated her 24th birthday on October 13 with a fairytale-themed party. On Wednesday, she posted a fresh set of pictures from the bash on Instagram, nearly a month after the celebration. One photograph shows her wrapping her arms around Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Panday in a warm hug. The picture quickly caught fans’ attention, particularly those who have followed the duo’s journey since their film brought them together.

Another photograph features Aneet hugging Alia Bhatt. Fans were quick to notice the resemblance between the two actors and compared them to sisters. Aneet also shared glimpses of her birthday outfit and a cake designed like a princess castle. Filmmaker Mohit Suri, who directed Saiyaara, was among the guests at the celebration.

See Aneet Padda’s complete post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneet Padda (@aneetpadda_)

Aneet Padda writes an emotional note about turning 24

The photographs came with a long note in which Aneet reflected on growing older, relationships and the people she misses. She wrote about unexpressed love, calls she never made and small achievements she sometimes forgot to celebrate. The actor also remembered her late grandfather and shared how unusual it feels to move forward in life without him.

Aneet thanked her parents, sister, childhood best friend and the friends who have become part of her life in recent years. She recalled how her parents called her, her sister gave her something she had wanted for a long time and her childhood friend brought back memories of when they were 17.

Fans react to Aneet and Ahaan’s picture

The photograph of Aneet and Ahaan received plenty of attention in the comments section. One fan wrote, “Best woman with the best man in the world.” Another commented, “They look so adorable.” A third fan praised the sixth picture, while someone else wrote about Aneet and Alia, “you and Alia literally look like sisters.”

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s upcoming film

Aneet and Ahaan became familiar faces to audiences after starring together in Saiyaara. Their on-screen chemistry led to curiosity about their relationship outside the film as well. Although fans have often linked the two, they have described their bond as a friendship. The actors are now set to reunite for another project directed by Mohit Suri. The film is yet to receive an official title.