Anil Kapoor meets French President Emmanuel Macron, shares pictures from their Paris interaction

The Bollywood star shared glimpses of his interaction with the French President and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome, while looking forward to another meeting in India.

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Anil Kapoor meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris (PC: Twitter)

Actor Anil Kapoor recently had a special meeting in Paris that brought together two different worlds of cinema and global leadership. The actor met French President Emmanuel Macron and shared pictures from their interaction on social media. Their meeting was not limited to pleasantries as the two discussed several subjects that shape the world today. From creative fields to emerging technology, the conversation covered a range of interesting topics. Anil also looked back at his earlier meeting with Macron in India and spoke about the warmth he felt during their latest interaction.

Anil Kapoor and Emmanuel Macron discuss cinema, AI and culture

Taking to X on Friday, November 20, Anil Kapoor shared photographs from his meeting with the French President. The actor recalled their first interaction in India and said they connected instantly. He mentioned that their conversation had felt natural from the beginning and meeting Macron again in Paris brought back the same warmth.

Sharing his experience, Anil wrote, “When I first met President Emmanuel Macron in India, our conversation flowed so naturally that it felt like we’d known each other for years. Meeting him again in Paris brought back that same warmth. We spoke about art, culture, cinema, AI, energy and architecture, and explored beautiful pieces in his office dating back to Napoleon’s time. From the lessons of history to the future of our children and grandchildren will inherit, it was a truly enriching exchange.”

See viral post of Anil Kapoor here

When I first met President Emmanuel Macron in India, our conversation flowed so naturally that it felt like we’d known each other for years. Meeting him again in Paris brought back that same warmth. We spoke about art, culture, cinema, AI, energy and architecture, and explored beautiful pieces in his office dating back to Napoleon’s time. From the lessons of history, to the future of our children and grandchildren will inherit, it was a truly enriching exchange. Thank you, my dear @EmmanuelMacron, for your kindness and for making my nephew and me feel so at home in Paris. I’m glad for our friendship and look forward to welcoming you back in India. — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 20, 2026

Anil Kapoor thanks Macron for his hospitality

The actor also expressed gratitude to Macron for making him and his nephew feel welcome during their Paris visit. He shared that he was happy to meet the French President again and looked forward to welcoming him back to India.

Anil added, “Thank you, my dear Emmanuel, for your kindness and for making my nephew and me feel so at home in Paris. I’m glad for our friendship and look forward to welcoming you back in India.”

The pictures shared by the actor offer a glimpse into their meeting. Anil can be seen wearing a black suit while interacting with Macron. One photograph captures the two sharing a warm hug, while other pictures show them engaged in conversation.

A look at Anil Kapoor’s recent projects

Apart from his international interaction, Anil Kapoor has also been busy with his acting commitments. He was last seen in the YRF Spy Universe action thriller Alpha, which released on July 3, 2026. The actor played RAW Chief Lieutenant Colonel Vikrant Kaul in the film alongside Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol.

Before that, he appeared in the Prime Video action drama Subedaar, released on March 5, 2026. He played the lead role of Subedar Arjun Maurya in the series alongside Radhika Madan, Mona Singh and Aditya Rawal.

The veteran actor is set to make his next fiery appearance as Narcotics Bureau Chief, Raghuveer Rathod, in Jr NTR starrer Dragon, helmed by Prashanth Neel. It has also been speculated that the actor is part of Shah Rukh Khan‘s upcoming action thriller King, helmed by Siddharth Anand, slated for its grand release on December 24, 2026.