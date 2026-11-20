Ankita Lokhande revisits Pavitra Rishta days, recalls getting mobbed with ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘We were ordinary people’

Ankita Lokhande looks back at a special phase of her life when her on-screen chemistry and real-life relationship with Late Sushant Singh Rajput made them one of television's most loved couples.

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Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput (PC: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande recently took a trip down memory lane and spoke about her popular television show Pavitra Rishta and her relationship with her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. During a recent conversation, the actress shared some special memories from those days. She recalled how the show’s popularity brought unexpected attention to their personal lives and remembered an incident when they were surrounded by fans during a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. Ankita also spoke about how the show changed her career and gave her a new identity.

Ankita Lokhande recalls being mobbed with Sushant Singh Rajput

Speaking to Neha Dhupia on her podcast, Ankita remembered the overwhelming attention she and Sushant received during the peak popularity of Pavitra Rishta. She recalled travelling in a taxi with Sushant and another person to seek blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja when a large crowd gathered around them.

She said, “We were in a taxi and as soon as we reached, we were mobbed by people. Our relationship was so hit that people surrounded us and we didn’t know what to do. We were ordinary people. We were just working hard and we didn’t know what was happening outside,”

The actress remembered how their popularity had grown beyond television screens. The love viewers had for their characters also became a part of their everyday lives.

About Pavitra Rishta and Ankita and Sushant’s relationship

Pavitra Rishta premiered in June 2009 and quickly became one of the most popular Hindi television dramas of its time. Ankita Lokhande played Archana while Sushant Singh Rajput portrayed Manav, a hardworking mechanic. Their deeply relatable love story and effortless on-screen chemistry became a major reason behind the show’s massive success. As they spent long hours shooting together, their reel-life romance soon blossomed into a real-life relationship.

They began dating off-screen, openly expressing their affection—even getting engaged on national television during the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and remained one of Indian television’s most beloved couples for several years before parting ways in 2016.

The series ran from 2009 to 2014 and completed 1,424 episodes. Ankita remained associated with the show throughout its run while Sushant played Manav until 2011 before Hiten Tejwani took over the role.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and latest case developments

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34. His death led to widespread public attention and investigations by multiple agencies.

In March 2025, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a closure report stating that it had found no evidence of foul play and concluded that the actor died by suicide. The report also cleared Rhea Chakraborty, who was Sushant’s girlfriend at the time of his death and other individuals named in related cases. The legal process concerning the closure report is separate from the investigation itself.