Fourth bomb threat to Amitabh Bachchan, email warns of grenade attack at his Jalsa bungalow

The veteran actor's Mumbai home has once again come under attention after an alarming message was sent to the city's civic authorities, naming multiple locations.

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Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa among locations named in latest bomb threat email (PC: Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan‘s Mumbai residence has once again been mentioned in a threatening email, raising fresh security concerns in the city. The message reportedly named several locations, including the veteran actor’s bungalow Jalsa, the Mumbai Mayor’s office and multiple metro stations. Following the alert, security agencies and Mumbai Police began taking necessary steps to check the places mentioned. The incident has also brought attention to a series of similar threats received over the past few weeks, with the actor’s home repeatedly featuring in messages sent to civic authorities.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa named in latest bomb threat

According to Moneycontrol reports, Amitabh Bachchan received fourth bomb threat on Thursday, November 26, 2026. The email reportedly warned of possible grenade and improvised explosive device (IED) attacks at his Juhu residence and several Mumbai metro stations.

The message was also directed at the office of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde. According to details reported by TV9, the email was sent to the Mayor’s office and administrative officials around midnight. It allegedly warned of a grenade attack on the office at 1:11 pm and identified Jalsa as one of the potential targets.

Security teams inspect BMC office after threatening email

Following the email, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office. The premises were inspected as part of the security response. Mumbai Police and other agencies also stepped up checks at the locations mentioned in the message.

The latest threat is being investigated. Authorities have yet to establish the credibility of the claims made in the email. The warning has nevertheless led to heightened security measures around the locations named.

Amitabh Bachchan has received multiple threats in recent weeks

This is the fourth reported threat involving Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa bungalow since October 2026. On October 23, days after a firing incident with actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, an email reportedly warned of a grenade attack at a school and also named the actor’s Juhu residence as a target between October 31 and November 27. Security checks reportedly found nothing suspicious.

On November 6, another threatening email sent to the BMC named Jalsa along with the Bombay High Court and the Bombay Stock Exchange. A further email on November 12 reportedly mentioned the actor’s bungalow, Mumbai airport, the Mayor’s office, banks and Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Security sweeps following those alerts did not uncover any suspicious activity.

Earlier threat also named Abhishek Bachchan

A previous threat had also named Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan. A social media post attributed to Goldie Dhillon claimed responsibility for the threats and referred to two men arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell in Mumbai. The post also made threats against both actors, claiming that additional security arrangements would not protect them.

The message reportedly referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and made remarks about people it held responsible for the violence. The claims and threats in the post remain subject to investigation.