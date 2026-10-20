Anup Jalota on Tiger Shroff gun firing incident: ‘Salman Khan should apologise to Bishnoi community’

The firing incident outside Tiger Shroff's residence has sparked fresh reactions from the entertainment industry. Singer Anup Jalota has weighed in on the controversy, suggesting that Salman Khan should apologise to the Bishnoi community.

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Anup Jalota says Salman Khan should apologise to Bishnoi community to stop such incidents (PC: Instagram)

The firing incident linked to Tiger Shroff has drawn attention beyond the actor himself, with questions being raised about security and the possible reasons behind the attack. As the investigation continues, singer Anup Jalota has shared his views on the situation and brought Salman Khan into the conversation. Jalota believes that an apology from Salman to the Bishnoi community could help address the tensions surrounding the actor. His comments come against the backdrop of the threats and violence associated with the ongoing dispute involving Salman Khan and members of the community.

Anup Jalota says Salman Khan’s apology could end Bishnoi community dispute

Speaking to IANS, Anup Jalota expressed sadness over the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff and said Salman Khan should apologise to the Bishnoi community over the blackbuck poaching controversy.

“I am very saddened by this. There is only one way to stop all this. Salman Khan should apologise to the Bishnoi community,” Jalota said.

The singer added that he had expressed the same view earlier and believed the community’s hurt needed to be addressed. He argued that an apology could help ease the hostility and prevent further incidents.

Jalota also warned that people associated with Salman could be affected by the continuing dispute. “I have said this before. It is very important that the Bishnoi community, which has been hurt, should be apologised to otherwise, the Bishnoi community will continue to be hurt. Those who work with Salman Khan will be hurt, their families will also be hurt.” he said, urging the actor to make a firm decision to resolve the matter.

What happened in Tiger Shroff firing incident?

The firing took place in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening, October 18, 2026. According to reports, 3 unidentified assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car as he was leaving after a football match.

Tiger Shroff escaped without injuries, but his driver and a bystander were injured and taken to hospital. Both were later reported to be out of danger.

Following the incident, a social media post and an audio message attributed to people claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang surfaced. The messages reportedly claimed responsibility for the firing and demanded that Salman apologise to the Bishnoi community.

Why is Salman Khan being asked to apologise to the Bishnoi community?

The dispute dates back to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community regards the blackbuck as sacred, and the case has remained a source of resentment.

Salman has faced repeated threats over the years, including a firing incident outside his Bandra residence in April 2024. The latest incident involving Tiger Shroff has new concerns about the security of Bollywood actors.