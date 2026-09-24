Anupam Kher shares advice for Govinda amid personal struggles, says ‘Should not allow it to overshadow’

Anupam Kher opens up about Govinda’s personal challenges and explains why he believes the actor still has the potential to bounce back.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/anupam-kher-shares-advice-for-govinda-amid-personal-struggles-says-should-not-allow-it-to-overshadow-your-entire-life-8529752/ Copy

Anupam Kher on Govinda's personal crisis (PC: Twitter)

Anupam Kher has opened up about Govinda at a time when the actor’s personal life has become a subject of public discussion. Rather than judging his longtime colleague, Kher chose to speak about the qualities that made Govinda such a memorable performer. He recalled working with him across several films and praised his ability to improvise, act and dance with effortless ease. While Kher acknowledged that everyone goes through difficult phases, he also suggested that personal circumstances should not define an entire life. His comments came with warmth and concern as he expressed hope that Govinda finds his way back to doing more work.

Anupam Kher says Govinda should not let personal life take over

During a conversation with Faridoon Shahryar, Anupam Kher spoke about his equation with Govinda and shared why he continues to have faith in the actor. Kher said, “I am very fond of Govinda. I think he is one of the finest actors that I have worked with. I have done 10-12 films with him. Improvisation, acting, dance – no one can compete with him.’ He then added, ‘But you should not allow your personal life or your habits to overshadow your entire life.”

Kher says he does not want to judge Govinda

Anupam Kher made it clear that he did not want to pass judgment on Govinda’s personal choices. He said that Govinda understands his own life better and has to deal with his circumstances himself. Kher also recalled trying to reach out to the actor because he wanted to share a simple message of hope.

“I am no one to pass a judgment on him. He knows his life better, and he can deal with it. I called him once and he said he will call me back. I wanted to tell him, this too shall pass,” he said.

Govinda’s association with Anupam Kher

Govinda and Anupam Kher shared a remarkable professional association during the late 1980s and 1990s, working together in several popular films. Their on-screen chemistry, natural comic timing and ability to complement each other made their collaborations memorable for audiences.

Away from the screen, the two actors have also maintained deep respect for each other’s talents, with Kher often praising Govinda’s spontaneous acting and exceptional dancing skills while Govinda has admired Kher’s versatility and wide range as an actor.

Their notable collaborations include Hum (1991), Shola Aur Shabnam (1992), Aankhen (1993), Raja Babu (1994), Deewana Mastana (1997), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Aunty No. 1 (1998), Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999), Anari No. 1 (1999) and Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta (2001). Together, they delivered a mix of comedy, action and drama while creating several memorable moments for Hindi film audiences.

Govinda’s Lalbaugcha Raja visit draws attention

Kher’s comments come amid renewed attention around Govinda’s personal life. The actor recently visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. They offered prayers and performed the final aarti before leaving the venue amid tight security.

Govinda had introduced Rani to the media in July as his new co-star in Roopa. He was also photographed with her at Mumbai airport. His visit to the pandal came after his wife Sunita Ahuja had visited the same venue separately.