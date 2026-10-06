Anupam Kher’s brother Raju Kher recalls financial crisis, reveals Anupam didn’t help: ‘He could have…’

Raju Kher recalled a difficult phase when he sold his house and invested the money in a TV show, only to find out that the channel had disappeared overnight. With no work and the pressure of paying rent, he said he expected his brother Anupam Kher to help him during the financial crisis.

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Raju Kher and Anupam Kher (PC- Instagram)

Actor-director Raju Kher has opened up about one of the toughest phases of his life, when he faced financial problems after a television project went wrong. Raju revealed that he had sold his house to invest in a show for a new channel, only to discover that the channel had suddenly shut down. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Raju recalled how he had invested the money from selling his flat into the project Life Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. He said, “There was a time when I was going through a bad phase. I had sold my house because a new channel was coming, so I had bought a flat elsewhere. A new channel was going to launch and many people were making pilots; agreements were already signed. I also made a programme, Life Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. Suddenly, I got to know that the channel had disappeared. I had invested the money that I got from selling the flat in that programme. I thought that I had a first-class life, a 4-BHK house, everything set for the family. And then, the channel disappeared and no one knew what happened.. there was just a lock on their door.”

Raju Kher expected Anupam Kher to help

With the project gone and no immediate work coming his way, Raju said he struggled to pay rent. At the time, he believed his elder brother Anupam Kher, who was already an established actor, would help him financially. He said, “I also felt the pressure to pay the rent. I had no one else, I could only talk to my brother, and I thought he will help me. But at that time, he had also stopped working. The reason was that he didn’t want to do any of those weird films, he wanted substantial roles. So, I felt that my brother did not help me out. ‘He could have done so,’ that was my thought at that time.”

Raju, however, later realised that he had perhaps assumed too much about his brother’s life. During the same conversation, he recalled reading an interview in which Anupam spoke about his personal wish to have a child of his own.

Anupam is married to actor Kirron Kher, who was already a mother to Sikander Kher from her first marriage. Anupam has often spoken about his bond with Sikander and considers him his own child.

Raju Kher realised he had taken Anupam Kher for granted

Raju said Anupam’s comments made him look at the situation differently. He realised that while he had assumed his financially successful brother had no major problems, Anupam too had his own personal struggles. The experience eventually made Raju understand that he had “taken him for granted” and that his brother’s life was not as easy as he had imagined.

Raju Kher’s acting career

Raju Kher began his acting career in the 1990s and has worked extensively in Hindi films and television. His film credits include Ghulam, Jungle, Om Jai Jagadish, Shootout at Wadala, Krrish 3, Main Tera Hero, Uunchai and Patna Shuklla.