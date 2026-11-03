Anurag Kashyap Brahmin remarks row explained: What he said, why he apologised and why Surat court issued a warrant

Anurag Kashyap has landed in legal trouble over his controversial remarks about the Brahmin community made on social media in April 2025. A Surat court has issued a bailable warrant against the filmmaker after he failed to appear despite repeated summonses.

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Anurag Kashyap (PC: Twitter)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has landed in legal trouble over his social media remarks about the Brahmin community made in April 2025. A Surat court has now issued a bailable warrant against him after he failed to appear despite repeated summonses in the case. The matter will be heard next on December 24. But what exactly did Kashyap say, how did the controversy begin, and why did he apologise? Here’s everything you need to know about the case.

How did the Anurag Kashyap Brahmin remarks controversy begin?

The controversy began on April 16, 2025, after the release of the trailer of the Hindi film Phule. The film faced objections from two organisations, Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj and Vipra Sena, over certain portions. Kashyap reacted to the objections on social media platform X. When an individual named Aaditya questioned his post, the filmmaker reportedly responded angrily and wrote, “What have you achieved by being a Brahmin?”

The remarks triggered criticism, with a complaint alleging that his comments insulted the entire Brahmin community and could create tension between different communities.

Why was a complaint filed against Anurag Kashyap?

Lawyer Kamlesh Raval filed an application seeking legal action against the filmmaker over his social media posts. Raval is a legal advisor to the Hindutva organisations Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

In his complaint, Raval alleged that Kashyap’s remarks were offensive and amounted to an insult to the Brahmin community. He also argued that the filmmaker’s statements could promote enmity between different caste and religious groups.

The complaint further pointed out that Kashyap is a well-known actor, director and producer whose films and public statements influence people across age groups.

Did Anurag Kashyap apologise for his remarks?

Yes. After his comments sparked a controversy, Kashyap issued an apology to the Brahmin community in April 2025. The filmmaker admitted that he had crossed a boundary by using abusive language while responding to someone in anger. In a statement shared on Instagram, he said, “I sincerely apologize to this community to whom I did not want to say this, but wrote it in anger while responding to someone’s cheap comment. I apologise to all my friends, my family and the (Brahmin) society for my way of speaking and for the abusive language,”

What are the charges against Anurag Kashyap?

In May 2026, the court directed the registration of a case against Kashyap under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The sections mentioned in the proceedings include Section 192, which deals with promoting enmity between different groups, and Section 352, which deals with intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace. The complaint also refers to Section 352(2) in connection with the circulation of alleged false rumours. The case relates to the allegations made in the complaint and does not mean that the filmmaker has been found guilty.

Why has Surat court issued a bailable warrant against him?

The Surat court issued a bailable warrant against Kashyap after he failed to appear before it despite repeated summonses. According to complainant Kamlesh Raval, the court had first issued a summons to the filmmaker. When he did not appear, the court directed that a public summons be published in a newspaper. A notice was subsequently published in a prominent newspaper’s Mumbai edition, but Kashyap still did not appear.

Following his continued absence, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate JV Chauhan issued a bailable warrant against the 54-year-old filmmaker on Monday.

A bailable warrant allows an accused person to secure release by furnishing bail as directed by the court. The matter has now been scheduled for its next hearing on December 24.