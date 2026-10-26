Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli attend Krishna Das concert, couple gently grooves to devotional music

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended American devotional singer Krishna Das’s concert during his India tour, where the couple was seen gently grooving to the music. Watch the viral video.

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Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attend Krishna Das concert

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to make time for spirituality amid their busy lives. The couple recently attended a concert by American devotional singer Krishna Das during his India tour. Known for their interest in spiritual practices, Anushka and Virat have attended similar gatherings in the past. Krishna Das is known for blending traditional Indian devotional chants with Western musical influences. His performances attract audiences from across the world who come together to practise kirtan, which involves singing devotional songs and repeating sacred names.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s connection with Krishna Das

This was not the first time Anushka and Virat had attended a gathering featuring Krishna Das. The couple also attended a service at Union Chapel in London in July 2026. They have been spotted at other spiritual events over the years, reflecting their interest in spirituality.

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The couple are also known for their reverence for the teachings associated with Neem Karoli Baba. His teachings and spiritual influence have featured in their public conversations and outings on several occasions.

Anushka and Virat keep family life private

While Anushka and Virat occasionally share glimpses of their personal interests, they largely keep their family life away from the public eye. The couple have spent considerable time in London with their children, choosing to maintain privacy while balancing their personal and professional lives. Their appearance at the Krishna Das concert is another glimpse into their shared interest in spirituality.

Will Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli feature in Hanuman Ansh 2?

During the conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Producer Namrata Singh revealed that the possibility of featuring some of Neem Karoli Baba’s famous devotees has already been discussed. Speaking about the plans for the sequel, she confirmed that the story was conceived as a trilogy and is based on Vishal Chaturvedi’s book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life.

When asked if Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli or Julia Roberts could appear in the sequel, Namrata said, “I have reached out to some of them, and (they) were aware of the film earlier.” Her statement has added to the curiosity around the casting of the next chapter. However, there is no confirmation yet about any of these personalities officially joining the film.