AR Rahman reveals he rejected 10-12 films to focus on Ramayana: ‘To be in the zone for three years’

AR Rahman has revealed that he spent three years working on the music for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The Oscar-winning composer also disclosed that he turned down 10-12 films, including projects from several big filmmakers, to focus on the ambitious project.

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AR Rahman

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been making headlines not just for its grand scale and star-studded cast but also for its music. The film brings together Oscar-winning composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer for its soundtrack. Now, Rahman has revealed that he turned down nearly 10-12 films to dedicate his time to the ambitious project.

Speaking at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Sunday, the composer opened up about the time and effort that went into creating the music for Ramayana. He revealed that the team has been working on the soundtrack for three years, with some compositions going through several changes.

Talking about the creative process, Rahman said, “We’ve been doing ‘Ramayana’ music for three years, the themes and everything. And some of them have, like, 12-13 versions. The Ravana Tandav actually had 12-13 versions, and then we finally found a version which everybody liked.”

The Oscar-winning composer also revealed that he turned down several projects to remain focused on Ramayana. Speaking about his decision, he said, “The process was beautiful. Because of Ramayana, I left almost 10-12 movies, just to be in the zone. Many, many important big filmmakers I left. And I’m proud of it. I think I enjoy it. I only accept when I really love a project, and I enjoy it; it nourishes my artistic sense, and my whole team gets excited.”

What songs are included in Ramayana’s soundtrack?

The soundtrack of Ramayana: Part 1 features several songs, including Jai Jai Ram, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, and Ravana Tandav, featuring Vishal Dadlani. Another track, Sita’s Aspiration, features A.R. Ameen, Vaishali Samant, Rakshita Suresh and Antra Nandy.

The lyrics have been written by poet Kumar Vishwas. The album also includes an orchestral version of Jai Jai Ram and a Rama Theme, jointly composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Ramayana music faces criticism

Despite the excitement surrounding the collaboration between Rahman and Zimmer, the film’s music has also received criticism from some listeners. Ravana Tandav became a topic of discussion on social media, with some listeners questioning whether the composition captured the intensity and traditional sound they expected from Ravana’s character.

Another track, Mangal Rang, featuring Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, also sparked debate over its perceived qawwali influences. Several listeners have questioned whether the music has lived up to the expectations surrounding the big-budget project.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part mythological epic and is reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash.

The cast features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Ramayana: Part 1 has received a positive response from critics and has reportedly collected over Rs 920 crore net in India and Rs 1,693 crore gross worldwide.