AR Rahman reveals how Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar producer delayed his payment despite film’s release, says ‘I continued paying for…’

The composer shared that he kept covering musicians' fees and travel expenses while waiting for his dues and chose not to tell Imtiaz Ali about the situation.

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AR Rahman recalls Rockstar producer withholding payment for 8 months (PC: Instagram)

The Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali recently looked back at their creative association and shared some lesser-known stories behind their films. Their conversation at the ongoing Dehradun Literature Festival touched upon the making of some memorable soundtracks and the unexpected situations they faced while working together. Among the revelations was an account of how the music of one of their most celebrated films did not receive the response Rahman had expected from its producer. The composer also spoke about the difficulties he faced while continuing his work despite the payment issue.

AR Rahman says Rockstar producer did not like the music and delayed payment

During the conversation, Rahman revealed that the producer of Rockstar (2011) did not like the film’s music and withheld his payment for nearly eight months after its release. Recalling the experience, the Oscar-winning composer said, “The producer didn’t pay me for the whole ‘Rockstar’. He said, ‘I don’t like the music’.”

Rahman further explained that the delay did not stop him from fulfilling his professional responsibilities. He continued paying the musicians who had worked on the soundtrack and also covered his own travel expenses during that period. The composer said he did not even tell Imtiaz Ali that he had not received any payment for the film.

According to Rahman, he eventually received a cheque eight months after Rockstar arrived in theatres. His account offered a glimpse into the challenges that can sometimes remain behind a film’s successful music and the work that goes into creating it.

Rahman kept supporting musicians despite the payment delay

One of the notable aspects of Rahman’s revelation was his decision to continue making payments to the musicians involved in the project. Even when his own dues remained unsettled, he ensured that the people who had contributed to the soundtrack continued to receive their payments.

His statement also highlighted how he managed the situation without bringing it to Ali’s attention. The filmmaker was apparently unaware that the composer had not received his fee for the film during those months. Rahman eventually received his payment after the eight-month wait.

Rockstar’s music and its lasting popularity

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Rockstar starred Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri. Released in 2011, the musical romantic drama became widely remembered for its soundtrack, composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil and vocals by Mohit Chauhan.

The album featured popular tracks such as Sadda Haq, Kun Faya Kun, Jo Bhi Main, Phir Se Udd Chala, Nadaan Parindey and Tum Ho. Interestingly, Rahman also recalled that a song they had not particularly liked during the making of the film, Sheher Mein Hoon Main Tere, went on to become a major hit. He shared that the track remained at number one in the UAE for around four months.

Rockstar box office collection and 2024 re-release

Rockstar went on to perform well at the box office and gradually developed a strong following among audiences. According to Sacnilk, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer collected Rs 61.95 crore net in India, with its India gross standing at Rs 83.71 crore. The film earned another Rs 25 crore from overseas markets, taking its original worldwide gross to Rs 108.71 crore against a reported budget of Rs 60 crore.

The film returned to theatres in 2024 and received an encouraging response from moviegoers. Its re-release added more than Rs 6.50 crore net (around Rs 7.50 crore gross), taking its combined worldwide collection beyond Rs 115 crore. Over the years, the film has earned cult-classic status, with Rahman’s soundtrack remaining one of its biggest highlights.