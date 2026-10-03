Arbaaz Khan dodges question about Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 comments at Mumbai event, video goes viral

A video from a Mumbai event shows Arbaaz Khan interacting with the paparazzi before the actor-producer briefly steps away following a question about his brother.

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Arbaaz Khan dodges question about Salman Khan (PC: Instagram)

Arbaaz Khan found himself in an unexpected moment with the paparazzi during a Mumbai event on Friday, October 2. The actor-producer was attending a jewellery gathering at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake when photographers surrounded him for a quick interaction. What appeared to be a routine exchange soon took a different turn after a question about his brother Salman Khan came up. Arbaaz’s reaction was brief and caught attention, especially as Salman has recently been in the spotlight for his strong remarks about trolls and paparazzi during Bigg Boss 20. A video of the moment has now started circulating online.

Arbaaz Khan walks away after question about Salman Khan

The paparazzo asked Arbaaz about Salman’s recent comments on trolls during Bigg Boss 20. Instead of responding to the question, Arbaaz appeared to move away from the group. He said, “Excuse me… Thank you, thank you,” before walking away from the photographers.

The moment was short but noticeable as Arbaaz did not offer any comment on what Salman had said during the reality show’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Arbaaz later asks about the jewellery event

Interestingly, the interaction did not end immediately. Arbaaz later turned back towards the paparazzi and appeared to ask whether the question was connected to the event he was attending.

He asked, “Jewellery se related tha? Aaj ke event se related tha woh sawal?” The exchange suggested that Arbaaz may have been expecting questions about the jewellery event rather than his brother’s recent television comments. The video has since drawn attention online, with viewers discussing Arbaaz’s brief response and his decision to walk away instead of addressing the question.

See viral video of Arbaaz Khan here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmy Peek HQ (@filmypeekhq)

What did Salman Khan say on Bigg Boss 20?

Salman recently addressed the way celebrities are treated by trolls and sections of the paparazzi during Bigg Boss 20. The actor spoke about online comments targeting people’s age and appearance and also addressed the coverage of women in the entertainment industry.

During the episode, Salman spoke against intrusive photographs and inappropriate angles involving female actors. He urged women in the industry to speak up against such coverage and objected to what he described as disrespectful behaviour. He also responded to comments about his own appearance and age. At one point, Salman removed his shirt on stage while addressing the criticism aimed at him.

Arbaaz Khan has not clarified his reaction

For now, Arbaaz has not publicly explained why he chose not to answer the question about Salman. There has also been no clarification on whether his response was simply because the question was unrelated to the event he was attending. The brief interaction has nevertheless become a talking point after the video surfaced online. Arbaaz’s decision to return and ask whether the question was about the jewellery event has added another layer to the short exchange.