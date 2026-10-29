Archana Puran Singh’s son Ayushmaan Sethi gets engaged to girlfriend Samiksha Shetty in Italy – See pics

Some love stories reach a special moment in the most beautiful settings, and for Archana Puran Singh’s son Ayushmaan Sethi and his girlfriend Samiksha Shetty, that moment came on the picturesque Italian island of Capri. The couple, who have shared glimpses of their relationship with fans, now have a lovely reason to celebrate as they begin a new chapter together. Their engagement announcement has caught the attention of social media users, with photographs capturing the happiness of the occasion. From the scenic surroundings to the little moments shared between them, the pictures offer a glimpse into a day that the couple is likely to remember for years to come.
Ayushmaan Sethi, the younger son of actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Samiksha Shetty, during their holiday in Capri, Italy. The couple announced the happy news on social media on October 29, 2026, sharing photographs from the romantic proposal.
In one of the pictures, Ayushmaan is seen getting down on one knee with an open ring box as Samiksha reacts with a smile. The proposal took place against a backdrop of rugged cliffs and clear blue waters, making the moment even more memorable.
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The couple shared the pictures with caption, ” Of all the places in the world, of all the lives we could’ve lived, somehow we found each other. And we’d choose each other every single time. Here’s to every lifetime together.”
The engagement pictures also gave fans a closer look at Samiksha Shetty’s ring. She was seen displaying an emerald-cut diamond set on a textured yellow-gold band, while Ayushmaan stood beside her. The couple looked happy as they posed together during their Italian getaway.
Their celebrations continued with a visit to Capri’s famous Blue Grotto, a sea cave known for its striking blue waters. In one photograph, Ayushmaan and Samiksha are seen sitting together in a wooden rowboat inside the cave. Another picture captures them sharing a kiss during the boat ride.
Samiksha Shetty is a Mumbai-based yoga trainer and mental wellness coach with a background in law. She has also appeared in videos and family vlogs featuring Ayushmaan and his family, giving followers a glimpse of their bond.
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Ayushmaan, meanwhile, has started his own YouTube channel, where he shares aspects of his personal life, family and relationship. The couple have previously spoken about their love story, including how their friendship gradually developed into a beautiful relationship.
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