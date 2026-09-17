Arijit Singh took nearly 200 takes for Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana song ‘Jai Jai Ram’: Report

Jai Jai Ram is composed by AR Rahman and Dr Kumar Vishwas has given the lyrics. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have lent their voices to the track.

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Ramayan song by Arijit Singh (PC-YouTube)

Arijit Singh reportedly went to great lengths to capture the devotional emotion of Jai Jai Ram, the latest song from Ramayana Part 1. According to a Pinkvilla report, the singer recorded nearly 200 takes while working on the track and became deeply immersed in its devotional mood.

Arijit Singh recorded nearly 200 takes

According to the report, Arijit was so involved in the emotion of Jai Jai Ram that he kept trying different takes to get the feeling right. The singer reportedly became so absorbed in the recording process that he did not want the session to end.

As the session continued, Arijit is said to have moved beyond the technical side of recording and completely surrendered to the emotion of the devotional song.

Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal lend their voices to ‘Jai Jai Ram’

Jai Jai Ram has been composed by AR Rahman and written by Dr Kumar Vishwas. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have lent their voices to the track. The song was released during Ganesh Chaturthi and gave audiences a glimpse of the world of Ramayana. Its visuals feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, further adding to the anticipation around the film.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is planned as a two-part theatrical adaptation of the epic. The first part is scheduled to release worldwide on November 6, 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi portrays Goddess Sita. Yash will be seen as King Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana.

The film also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi in important roles. With its large-scale production and ensemble cast, Ramayana has become one of the most awaited Indian films ahead of its first release.