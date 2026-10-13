Arijit Singh’s Phir Se from Dhurandhar: The Revenge enters Grammy consideration, singer shares update

Dhurandhar: The Revenge's song enters Grammy consideration, Arijit Singh’s 'Phir Se' among submissions. Here's what the singer wrote on his Instagram.

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Arijit Singh's Phir Se Song Dhurandhar The Revenge (PC- Instagram)

Arijit Singh has another reason to celebrate as Phir Se, a song from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, enters Grammy consideration in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category. The singer shared the news on Instagram and thanked listeners for their love and support. However, being considered for a Grammy does not mean the song has secured a nomination. It must first meet the Recording Academy’s eligibility requirements and go through the voting process before the final nominees are announced. Sharing the update, Arijit wrote, “#PhirSe from DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your GRAMMY consideration in the Best Song Written For Visual Media. Thank you for all the love. Link below for more details.”

Dhurandhar: The Revenge soundtrack submitted for Grammy consideration

The Grammy campaign is not limited to Phir Se. T-Series and B62 Studios have also submitted the film’s soundtrack album and several individual songs for consideration across categories. These include global music, Asian pop, songwriting, rap, and dance and electronic recordings. Other tracks submitted for consideration include Aari Aari, Jaan Se Guzarte Hain, Kanhaiyya and Jaiye Sajana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh)



The film’s music has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev, while Irshad Kamil and Kumaar have written the lyrics. Bombay Rockers have also contributed to select tracks.

What is the role of Phir Se in the film?

Phir Se plays during the closing moments of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, when Jaskirat Singh Rangi returns home after completing his mission in Pakistan. The song helps bring the story to an emotional close. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the second instalment in the franchise, which has earned more than Rs 3,000 crore in India across both films. The first instalment was released in December 2025, followed by the sequel in March 2026.

Ranveer Singh leads the cast, alongside Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.

The Grammy consideration campaign could help the film’s music reach a wider international audience. Whether Phir Se makes it to the final nomination list remains to be seen, but its entry into the consideration process marks a significant moment for the song and its creators.