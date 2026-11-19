Aryan Khan on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan, calls his superstar father ‘a beast’

Aryan Khan speaks about the influence of his father and the experience of carving out his own identity while being part of one of Bollywood's most celebrated families.

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Aryan Khan opens up about being compared to Shah Rukh Khan (PC: Instagram)

“The King of Bollywood” Shah Rukh Khan‘s popularity has made him a familiar name across generations. As his children make their own way in the entertainment industry, public interest in their lives and careers continues to grow. While Suhana Khan has chosen acting, Aryan Khan has taken an interest in filmmaking and storytelling. The young filmmaker has also started receiving attention for his work behind the camera. In a recent interaction, Aryan spoke about life in the shadow of a superstar parent and shared his thoughts on the comparisons that have followed him over the years.

Aryan Khan says being compared to Shah Rukh Khan is a compliment

Aryan Khan recently addressed the constant comparisons with his father Shah Rukh Khan and said he does not mind being linked to the Bollywood superstar. Reacting to the attention surrounding their resemblance, he said, “Everyone has been compared to him. It’s fine if I’m one of the people. I take it as a compliment to be compared to the number one guy. He’s a beast.”

Aryan shared these thoughts during his interaction with TIME magazine after being featured on its inaugural TIME100 Next India 2026 list, which recognises emerging talent and influential voices across different fields. The filmmaker’s remark reflects his admiration for his father, who has remained one of Hindi cinema’s most recognised stars for decades.

Aryan Khan shares his approach to filmmaking

During the interaction, Aryan also spoke about his creative process and what he enjoys most about filmmaking. He explained that he likes taking an idea from the writing stage to its final execution. According to him, the way a story is presented and the creative choices made while bringing it to life are what make filmmaking interesting.

He said, “I am good at bringing ideas to life, from getting them down on paper to seeing things through to execution. The story is the same. Now, how you can make that different, and how you add a spin on it, and how you tell it, is what filmmaking really is.”

The Ba***ds of Bollywood marked Aryan’s directorial debut

Aryan made his writing and directorial debut with The Ba**ds of Bollywood, which premiered on Netflix in 2025. Produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, the seven-episode Hindi series is a satirical action comedy set in the film industry.

The story follows Aasmaan Singh, played by Lakshya, an aspiring actor from Delhi who becomes an overnight sensation after a successful debut. His rise brings him face to face with the industry’s power games, media attention and complicated relationships. He is cast opposite Karishma Talvar, played by Sahher Bambba, the daughter of superstar Ajay Talvar, portrayed by Bobby Deol. Raghav Juyal plays Aasmaan’s close friend Parvaiz.

The series also features appearances by several film personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Emraan Hashmi, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh. Through humour and familiar Bollywood tropes, it takes a playful look at stardom, nepotism and the workings of the entertainment business.