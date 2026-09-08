Asha Bhosle’s last film song Ae Meri Zindagi from Om Ka Hari released on late singer’s birth anniversary, leaves fans emotional

Asha Bhosle’s voice has returned with Ae Meri Zindagi, her final recorded feature-film song from Om Ka Hari. The track was released on her birth anniversary as a special tribute to the legendary singer.

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Asha Bhosle’s last film song Ae Meri Zindagi out (PC: Instagram)

There are some songs that arrive with a little more emotion than usual. Ae Meri Zindagi is one of them. The final recorded feature-film song of legendary singer Asha Bhosle has been released today, September 8, 2026, on what would have been her 93rd birth anniversary. The song is part of the upcoming film Om Ka Hari and offers fans one more chance to hear the iconic voice that has been part of Indian cinema for generations. The release also comes with behind-the-scenes footage from Asha Bhosle’s recording session, making the song even more personal. In the video, the late singer can be seen recording the track, giving listeners a rare glimpse of her at work during her final years.

Asha Bhosle’s last film song ‘Ae Meri Zindagi’ released

Ae Meri Zindagi was recorded in late 2023, when Asha Bhosle was in her 90s. The song has now been officially released as part of the soundtrack of Om Ka Hari, directed by Harish Vyas. The song celebrates life, love, and the importance of expressing one’s feelings. That message fits naturally with the emotional world of Om Ka Hari, which revolves around a father-son relationship.

Sharing the video on Instagram Panorama Music wrote, “On her birth anniversary today – we pay a tribute to #AshaBhosle ji and a voice that will always be remembered. Presenting ‘Ae Meri Zindagi’, a song that carries the warmth of her unforgettable voice, on her birth anniversary

#OmKaHari in cinemas on 18th September.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panorama Music (@panoramamusic)

The film stars Anshuman Jha, Raghubir Yadav, Soni Razdan, and Ayesha Kapur. It follows a father and son whose relationship becomes the heart of the story. Om Ka Hari is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 18, 2026. For the makers, having Asha Bhosle’s voice on the soundtrack has added a special place to the film’s musical identity.

Netizens react to Asha Bhosle’s ‘Ae Meri Zindagi’

Asha Bhosle’s final feature-film song has left fans emotional as it was released on her 93rd birth anniversary. The song, Ae Meri Zindagi has brought back memories of the legendary singer’s timeless voice.

Fans have been sharing their love for the track and calling its release a special tribute to her remarkable musical legacy. One user on Instagram wrote, “What an incredible composition”, another said, “Many congratulations”, another user commented, “Beautiful song”. One user on YouTube commented, “Another gem from heaven! Happy Birthday…. Stay happy wherever you are..”, another wrote, “Goosebumps”, another user wrote, “Asha ji and this melody”.

The behind-the-scenes visuals of Asha Bhosle recording the song have made the moment even more touching. For many listeners, hearing her voice again has turned the release into an emotional farewell. The song’s timing on her birth anniversary has also added to its significance.

Why ‘Ae Meri Zindagi’ is special for Asha Bhosle fans?

Asha Bhosle’s association with Hindi cinema spans more than seven decades. The legendary singer passed away at the age of 92 on April 12, 2026, in Mumbai, following a cardiac arrest after being admitted for a chest infection and extreme exhaustion. She recorded thousands of songs across different languages and genres, becoming known for her ability to bring a distinct personality to every track. Her repertoire includes classics such as Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, and Yeh Mera Dil.

That makes Ae Meri Zindagi more than just another soundtrack release. It has now become her last recorded song for a feature film, giving it a unique place in her long musical journey.

Anshuman Jha has also spoken about the significance of having Asha Bhosle’s voice in Om Ka Hari. He described her contribution to the film as deeply meaningful and said he felt privileged to have her voice carry one of its most emotional moments.