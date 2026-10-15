Ashoke Pandit slams Imran Khan, backs notice asking Hhim to leave India: ‘You are trying to create unrest in country’

Ashoke Pandit supports action against actor Imran Khan to leave India, says actor should know rules before protesting.

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Ashoke Pandit and Imran Khan (PC- Instagram)

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has reacted to the controversy surrounding actor Imran Khan’s participation in a protest in Mumbai. The actor has reportedly been directed to leave India by October 28 following the demonstration, and Pandit has expressed support for the action. He also questioned Imran’s decision to participate in a political protest, citing his reported US citizenship. Speaking to ANI, Pandit said, “I am really very happy… because when you don’t have a right to protest, and you are not a citizen of this country, you go all out to see to it that our country is defamed”.

He further alleged that such demonstrations could create unrest and urged people who are not Indian citizens to understand the rules that apply to them before taking part in protests. “So, first educate yourself, study, and ask your family members and elders to explain whether you are allowed to take to the streets and wage a war against this country, because you are trying to create unrest in the country,” he added.

Why Has Imran Khan Been Asked To Leave India?

The Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) in Mumbai issued a ‘Leave India Notice’ to Imran on October 15, directing him to leave the country by October 28. The notice reportedly cites alleged violations of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and warns of possible prosecution if he does not comply.

The action follows Imran’s participation in a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10. Demonstrators demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, raising concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged manipulation of voter lists.

Imran reportedly holds US citizenship and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. He was detained by Mumbai Police during the protest. His partner, actor Lekha Washington, and cousin Zayn Marie Khan were also detained.

After the incident, Imran shared a photograph that appeared to have been taken inside a police van on social media. He captioned it, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”

Speaking to the media, the actor said he had attended the demonstration as a Mumbai resident and was not representing any political organisation. He also questioned restrictions on freedom of movement and the right to express one’s views.

Imran Khan To Challenge The Notice

Imran’s lawyer, Zulfiquar Memon, has said that the actor plans to challenge the FRRO notice and the Mumbai Police summons related to his participation in the protest. According to the lawyer, his legal team is preparing a plea seeking an urgent hearing.

Memon has also argued that OCI cardholders are not prohibited from participating in protests.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had earlier called for Imran’s arrest and deportation, alleging that the actor had violated the conditions attached to his OCI status. Somaiya also said he had submitted material to the police concerning Imran’s speeches during the demonstration and his earlier remarks.

Imran has previously spoken about civic issues. In July, he criticised police action against students protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

The matter remains a legal dispute, and the issuance of the notice does not by itself establish that Imran has committed an offence. The outcome will depend on the legal grounds for the notice and any challenge brought by the actor.