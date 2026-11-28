Atif Aslam sings Dhurandhar 2 song Jaan Se Guzarte Hain at Dubai concert, fans call it ‘Unexpected crossover’ – Watch viral video

Atif Aslam's Dubai concert delivered an unexpected musical moment when the singer performed a Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan classic associated with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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Atif Aslam performs Jaan Se Guzarte Hain at Dubai concert (PC: Instagram)

Concerts often bring unexpected moments, but Atif Aslam’s latest Dubai performance has caught attention for a rather interesting reason. The Pakistani singer performed a song that has recently become popular among Indian moviegoers following its connection with Ranveer Singh’s action film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. A video from the concert has been widely shared on social media, with fans discussing the song choice and the unexpected connection. The moment has also brought the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s music back into the spotlight too. The video from Atif Aslam’s Dubai concert has now gone viral on social media, with fans sharing the clip widely and reacting to the unexpected musical crossover.

Atif Aslam performs Dhurandhar song Jaan Se Guzarte Hain at Dubai concert

Atif Aslam performed at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on November 27, 2026, night. Several videos from the concert have surfaced online, but one particular clip has caught the attention of music and film fans.

The singer performed the iconic composition associated with Jaan Se Guzarte Hain from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The audience appeared to enjoy the performance, while some videos were also shared by the people who went for the concert quickly gained attention on social media.

Just Atif Aslam effortlessly reminding everyone why he’s the G.O.A.T https://t.co/ltNgZjH0iD — Mayur (@its_Mayur_) November 28, 2026

Sharing the clip, one of the users described it as “Unexpected crossover” and another wrote, “Plot twist nobody expected.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubh | Real Estate | Dubai (@shubh.dxbrealtor)

Jaan Se Guzarte Hain has a connection to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

While many listeners connected with Jaan Se Guzarte Hain with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the composition has a much older musical history. Originally titled Dil Pe Zakham Khate Hain, the qawwali was performed by legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in 1977.

The composition was later recreated for Adtiya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge as Jaan Se Guzarte Hain, featuring vocals by Khan Saab and Shashwat Sachdev. The song was a major hit for Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The recreated version brought the classic to a younger audience, with its powerful vocals and emotional lyrics becoming a talking point on social media.

Atif Aslam’s Dubai concert video sparks reactions online

Atif Aslam’s Dubai concert video has received mixed but largely good reactions from music lovers. While some fans praised Atif Aslam’s singing and the choice of composition, others pointed out that the song originally belongs to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s musical legacy.

The performance also comes at a time when Pakistani entertainment content and artistes are facing controversy in India especially ahead the release of Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo schedule to release on Netflix.