Ayan Mukerji admits Brahmastra had storytelling issues, confirms part 2 is in works

Ayan Mukerji has admitted that Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva could have had better storytelling after receiving a mixed response from audiences. Speaking at IFFI 2026, the filmmaker confirmed that Brahmastra: Part Two is in the scripting stage and said he wants to complete it before taking up other projects.

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Ayan Mukerji on Brahmastra 2 (PC -Instagram)

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has shared his thoughts on the response to Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva and revealed what lies ahead for the film’s sequel. Speaking at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in Goa, the director admitted that some aspects of the 2022 fantasy film did not connect with audiences as expected. He also confirmed that he is working on Brahmastra: Part Two and wants to complete it before taking up other projects.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 410 crore. Despite its grand scale and high expectations, the film received mixed reviews from audiences. However, it managed to earn over Rs 450 crore worldwide.

Ayan Mukerji admits Brahmastra could have had better storytelling

Speaking about the film’s response, Ayan said that while audiences appreciated certain aspects, some elements did not work as expected. He also stressed that filmmakers must respect the audience’s opinion, even when the feedback is difficult to accept. He said, “With Brahmastra, it was a slightly rockier landing. There were things that people liked about the film a lot, but there were certain things that they didn’t like. And, I don’t think the audience fails the film; they are always king. What they sense in a film, you always have to respect it, even if that doesn’t go in your favour. Our audiences are very smart. If there are things they didn’t like, we definitely need to improve our storytelling.”

The filmmaker also spoke about making changes to the film’s OTT version. He admitted that he had spent too much time overthinking certain aspects of the theatrical release.

“I changed the OTT version of the film a bit, because I made too many cuts with actor pauses and everything else in the theatrical release. My overthinking for a long period wasn’t improving the film,” he added.

Is Brahmastra: Part Two happening?

Ayan confirmed that work on Brahmastra: Part Two is underway and said he wants to finish the sequel before moving on to other films. He also explained why the makers could not shoot both parts together. According to the director, making two large-scale films simultaneously requires a huge budget, and producers usually wait to see how the first instalment performs before investing in the sequel.

He said, “Most of the time, unless the producers have deep pockets, it is hard to fully make part 2 of a big film. Most people would wait and see how part 1 goes. Ramayana 2 also wasn’t fully created; they still have some work left to do. A similar thing happened with Baahubali 2. They knew they will make it, shot a little bit of part 2, and then after part 1 came out, they went ahead and did it.”

Ayan further explained that the same situation applied to Brahmastra. Although the larger story was planned, the team needed to see the first film’s performance before taking the next step.

“Each team of producers and director has different circumstances and budgets. For us on Brahmastra, we couldn’t have afforded to make Brahmastra 2 along with part 1. We had it in our minds, but we definitely needed part 1 to take that step,” he said.

The sequel is currently in the scripting stage, and further details about its production and release are awaited.

Ayan Mukerji on working with Ranbir Kapoor

Ayan also spoke about his creative partnership with Ranbir Kapoor. The two have worked together on Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra. When asked if casting Ranbir was always a planned decision, the filmmaker joked, “I did one film without Ranbir, which was War 2, and it did not work out well. Maybe it was better for me to just work with him.”

He then recalled meeting Ranbir during the making of Wake Up Sid and how they discovered their similarities while working together.

“With Ranbir, it happened very organically in my life. I met him during Wake Up Sid, and while making the film, we discovered that we were the same age, came from a similar part of Mumbai, and shared a similar mindset,” he said.

Ayan added that their partnership developed naturally over the years and that Ranbir became a comfortable creative collaborator for him. However, he clarified that he does not plan every film around the actor.

“After Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani happened organically. Ranbir became a very natural fit, and I was lucky to have him as a partner. He is such a great actor, and so amazing. But it was not planned when I started. It’s a good thing to have, but it’s not something I strictly adhere to. It’s not as though I only want to make films with Ranbir,” he said.