Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao reunite on dance floor, bring back Bareilly Ki Barfi memories at Diwali bash- Watch

The Bareilly Ki Barfi co-stars got fans talking after a video from the festive gathering surfaced online, bringing back memories of their popular film.

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Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao groove together at Diwali celebration (PC: Instagram)

Diwali celebrations often bring friends and colleagues together, and this year’s festivities saw several familiar faces from the film industry spending time together. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap hosted a party at their Mumbai home, inviting friends from the industry to join them. The evening included music, dancing and plenty of cheerful moments. Among the guests were actors who have shared screen space in popular films, making the gathering even more special for fans who enjoy seeing their favourite stars together away from the camera.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao dance together at Diwali party

A video from the celebration showed Ayushmann reuniting with his Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao on the dance floor. The two actors grooved together to the title track of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Ayushmann’s upcoming film. They held hands and danced with big smiles as casting director Mukesh Chhabra, actors Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana cheered them on. The others also joined the dance after a while.

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Sharing the video on Instagram, Ayushmann captioned it, “Prem waali Diwaali sab ke saath (It is the Diwali of love with everyone).” The moment brought back memories of the 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi, in which Ayushmann and Rajkummar played key roles.

See viral video of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

A look back at Bareilly Ki Barfi and its box office performance

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi featured Kriti Sanon as Bitti Mishra, with Ayushmann playing Chirag Dubey and Rajkummar portraying Pritam Vidrohi. The story followed Bitti and the two men who become part of her life. Rajkummar’s transformation from a shy and meek man into a confident, rowdy character was particularly appreciated by audiences.

The film also performed well at the box office. According to Sacnilk, it was made on a budget of Rs 20 crore and earned Rs 34.27 crore net in India. Its worldwide gross collection reached Rs 58.62 crore. With an opening day collection of Rs 2.42 crore, the film grew through positive word of mouth and eventually received a Hit verdict.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Ayushmann will next be seen in Yeh Prem Mol Liya, directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem, alongside Sharvari as the female lead. Its ensemble cast also includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa, Swanand Kirkire and Krish Rao. Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 27, 2026.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Udta Teer

Meanwhile, Ayushmann’s latest release Udta Teer, directed by Aakash A Kaushik, is still running in theatres. The film is a cross-border spy comedy featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover and late Mukul Dev.

The story follows Bilal (Ayushmann), an undercover Pakistani intelligence operative who gets caught in an explosion in India and wakes up with severe amnesia. According to Sacnilk, the film had collected Rs 65.41 crore worldwide by Day 12. Its India net collection stood at Rs 45.05 crore, while the India gross was Rs 53.66 crore. The overseas gross collection was Rs 11.75 crore.