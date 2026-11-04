Ayushmann Khurrana receives extortion threat from person claiming links to Lawrence Bishnoi gang

The incident has brought the safety of Bollywood personalities back into focus, with authorities looking into the message and the identity of the person behind it.

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Ayushmann Khurrana latest Bollywood star to receive extortion threat (PC: Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana has reportedly received an extortion threat, adding to the security concerns surrounding Bollywood celebrities. The actor is said to have received a threatening audio message from an unidentified person demanding a large amount of money. The incident comes days after a firing attack involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai.

Several other film personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Tusshar Kapoor, have also reportedly faced threats. Mumbai Police are investigating the latest message and trying to verify the identity of the sender and the claims made in the recording.

Ayushmann Khurrana receives threatening audio message

According to IANS reports, the sender claimed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and allegedly demanded crores of rupees from Ayushmann. Mumbai Police sources confirmed that the actor received the threatening audio message. Police are investigating the matter and trying to establish who sent the recording.

Officials are also comparing the audio with recordings of a person bearing the same name available in their records. However, the sender’s alleged connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is yet to be established. As of now, Ayushmann has not made any public statement about the reported threat so far.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has received a threatening audio message in which the sender claimed to be associated with the Lawrence gang and demanded crores of rupees. Police are verifying the sender’s claimed identity by comparing the audio with recordings of a person with the same name in their records: Mumbai Police Sources — IANS (@ians_india) November 4, 2026

Tusshar Kapoor also receives Rs 5 crore extortion threat

The incident comes shortly after Tusshar Kapoor reportedly received an extortion threat of Rs 5 crore from a person claiming to be gangster Harishchandra aka Hari Boxer. However, a voice comparison with recordings of previous threats reportedly suggested that the caller was not the gangster he claimed to be. Police are looking into the identity of the caller. The incident has raised concerns about people using the names of known gangsters to threaten celebrities and demand money.

Tiger Shroff firing incident raises security concerns

The latest development also comes days after a firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. Armed men on motorcycles allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car while he was leaving a football ground. Tiger escaped without injuries, but three people, including his driver and an autorickshaw driver, were hurt.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang later reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack and associated it with Salman Khan. The incident raised questions about security in Mumbai, especially as the firing took place in a crowded area.

AICWA writes to PM Modi over Bollywood security

Following a series of threats and attacks, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 3, 2026, seeking stronger security for people working in the film industry. Association president Suresh Shyam Lal Gupta highlighted incidents and threats involving Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, Tusshar Kapoor, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

The association has asked the government to ensure the safety of actors, filmmakers and their families. It has also called for central agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), to investigate alleged gang networks and identify their handlers and financiers.