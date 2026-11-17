‘Bach gaye ya phas gaye’: Sikhs For Justice’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatens Amitabh Bachchan, says ‘gather outside Jalsa’

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of banned separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) offers Rs 11 lakh for Khalistan Jalsa outside Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai home.

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Amitabh Bachchan gets threats from SFJ's Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

A fresh threat has been issued against Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of the banned separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). In a message directed at the actor, Pannun used the words ‘Bach Gaye Yan PHAS Gaye’ and asked supporters to gather outside Bachchan’s Mumbai residence, Jalsa, between November 19 and November 27.

Pannun has also announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh for organising a “Khalistan Jalsa” outside the actor’s residence. The threat has been linked to allegations surrounding Bachchan’s reported remarks during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which the actor has repeatedly denied.

Why has Gurpatwant Singh Pannun targeted Amitabh Bachchan?

Pannun and SFJ have repeatedly accused Bachchan of raising provocative slogans after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. The allegations relate to the violence against the Sikh community that followed her assassination.

Pannun has now brought up the events of 1984 again while calling on Mumbai’s Sikh community to gather outside Bachchan’s residence. The latest threat has also brought attention to the long-standing allegations against the actor.

SFJ had earlier attempted to initiate legal action against Bachchan in US courts, accusing him of inciting violence against Sikhs on October 31, 1984. The issue also came into focus after singer Diljit Dosanjh touched Bachchan’s feet during an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

What has Amitabh Bachchan said about the 1984 allegations?

Amitabh Bachchan has repeatedly denied the allegations that he made inflammatory remarks or encouraged violence against the Sikh community during the 1984 riots. In November 2011, the actor wrote a formal letter to the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, rejecting the accusations. The letter was sent to Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh through a Mumbai-based member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). The letter came after sections of the Sikh community objected to Bachchan’s invitation to the inauguration of Virasat-e-Khalsa in Anandpur Sahib.

In his letter, Bachchan described the allegations as “wild, irresponsible, and most unfounded”. He also said that the claims had caused him “acute agony” and maintained that he had never spoken against the Sikh community.

What did Amitabh Bachchan say about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots?

In the same letter, Bachchan strongly condemned the violence against Sikhs and described it as a dark chapter in India’s history. He wrote that the violence against Sikhs would always remain a “blot and a dark phase in the history of our country”. The actor also referred to his family background to express his respect for the Sikh community. He stated that he is “half Sikh” by birth through his mother, Teji Kaur Suri. He also attached a photograph of his maternal grandfather wearing a turban. Bachchan further said that his upbringing made it impossible for him to encourage violence against the community.

The actor eventually decided not to attend the Virasat-e-Khalsa inauguration ceremony in Anandpur Sahib to avoid any controversy or embarrassment for the organisers, despite receiving an official invitation from the Punjab government.