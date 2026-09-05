Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan gets visibly annoyed at paps after being called ‘Baba’ on sets, video goes viral

Salman Khan’s latest interaction with the paparazzi has caught attention online after the actor appeared irritated by repeated requests to pose during the Bigg Boss 20 shoot.

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Salman Khan loses patience with paps after ‘Baba’ comment (PC: Instagram)

The excitement around Bigg Boss 20 has already started building as Salman Khan returns to the reality show as its host. The actor began shooting for the grand premiere in Mumbai on September 4 ahead of the new season’s television and streaming launch. While pictures from the sets quickly caught the attention of fans, one interaction between Salman and the paparazzi became the talking point. A video from the shoot shows the superstar posing for photographers before appearing visibly annoyed during the exchange. His reaction after being addressed as ‘Baba’ has now sparked plenty of discussion online.

Salman Khan reacts to ‘Baba’ remark

Salman arrived on the Bigg Boss 20 set in a black T-shirt with dark blue denim and his now-familiar cowboy hat. He initially posed for the photographers on the stage and appeared comfortable with the attention.

Things changed when someone from the paparazzi group addressed him as “Baba”. Salman responded sharply, saying that the term was not appropriate and adding that he had no need to come in front of the camera. The brief exchange was captured on video and soon made its way across social media.

The interaction did not end there. As photographers continued asking Salman to pose for more pictures the actor appeared irritated and repeated, “Photos… photos… photos.”

The clip has attracted attention largely because of Salman’s straightforward response. However the exact reason behind his reaction cannot be established from the video alone. It is unclear whether the actor was specifically annoyed by being called ‘Baba’ or whether the repeated requests for photographs added to his irritation.

See viral video of Salman Khan here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Salman Khan returns for Bigg Boss 20

The new season marks another return for Salman as the face of the popular reality franchise. He began filming the grand premiere ahead of the scheduled launch and his appearance has already generated significant buzz among viewers.

Only a limited number of contestants have been officially confirmed so far. Kanika Mann and Rapper Badshah’s ex-wife Isha Rikhi are among the names announced for the season while several other personalities have been linked to the show through reports and speculation.

New twist with ‘Fans Ka Faisla’

Bigg Boss 20 is also introducing an interactive element through the ‘Fans Ka Faisla’ campaign. The initiative gives viewers a chance to influence who gets an opportunity to enter the house, reviving a popular concept introduced in the previous season where viewers chose between Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha.

For this upcoming season, Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill are actively competing for the available pre-premiere spot under the campaign. Meanwhile, a host of prominent names including Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Arshifa Khan, Amrapali Dubey, Faisal Khan, Karan Wahi, Uditi Singh, and Qazi Touqeer have been strongly linked to the final line-up.

Bigg Boss 20 premiere details

Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on JioHotstar at 9 PM and on Colors at 10:30 PM. With Salman back at the helm and several new faces expected inside the house, the season has already created considerable curiosity.