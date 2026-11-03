Bombay High Court reacts to removal of Dia Mirza’s video after BJP leaders’ objections: ‘India is a secular country’

Bombay High Court expresses displeasure over removal of Dia Mirza's firecracker video. Here's everything you need to know.

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Dia Mirza (PC: Instagram)

The Bombay High Court has expressed displeasure over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to remove a firecracker awareness video featuring Bollywood actress Dia Mirza. The video urged people not to burst firecrackers on public roads in Mumbai, in line with the court’s order.

The civic body had taken down the video following objections and remarks by BJP leaders. Reacting to the move, a bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Dr Neela Gokhale expressed concern over the political comments and reminded the parties that India is a secular country.

The High Court has now directed the BMC to re-upload the video on its social media handles.

Dia Mirza’s video on firecracker awareness

In the video, Mirza appealed to citizens not to burst firecrackers and avoid contributing to noise pollution. “We don’t need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture,” Satam wrote in a post tagging the BMC.

The takedown came after BJP Mumbai president Ameet Satam objected to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) posting a video featuring Dia Mirza.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC said: “Diwali is clearly the festival of lights. And Dia Mirza, whose name has a ‘Diya’ in it, should understand that there is a certain kind of cultural identity associated with Diwali. Nobody is propagating pollution or bursting crackers, but we need to introspect ourselves. We don’t need a lesson from others on what we should be doing as Mumbaikars.”