CINTAA Election Results: Upasana Singh, Sahila Chaddha lead new panel after feud with Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure

Videos from the election venue showed the winning members celebrating their victory with hugs, flowers and cheers. Upasana Singh emerged as the top vote-getter with 360 votes, followed by Sahila Chaddha, who secured 357 votes.

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Upasana Singh, Sahila Chaddha (PC- Instagram)

The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) has a new panel following its re-election on Saturday. The polls were held amid an ongoing dispute within the film workers’ body, which had earlier led to mass resignations and a police intervention at the association’s office. Upasana Singh emerged as the top vote-getter with 360 votes, followed by Sahila Chaddha, who secured 357 votes. The winning panel also includes Vikas Verma, Deepak Parashar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Varsha Usgaonkar Sharma and Nagma Moraji, among others.

CINTAA Election Results

Vikas Verma received 349 votes, while Deepak Parashar secured 348. Kunickaa Sadanand got 312 votes, followed by Varsha Usgaonkar Sharma with 306 and Nagma Moraji with 290. Nirmai Bali received 266 votes, Arjun 250, Asmaan Tahlim 237, Shehzad Khan 234 and Manish Kumar Chaturvedi 219. Sapan Kumar Bhattacharya secured 197 votes, Ramtumar Singh received 184 and Ramakant Borude got 176 votes.

After the results were announced, Nagma shared a post on Instagram thanking CINTAA members for supporting her panel. She wrote, “Appreciate All the Members of #CINTAA for bestowing their trust in our Panel and making us #win #Thank you for all your Support Victory is all yours . #cintaa #elections 2026 artists association.”

Videos from the election venue showed the winning members celebrating their victory with hugs, flowers and cheers.

CINTAA Feud Before Re-Elections

The election comes after weeks of tension within CINTAA. Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure had previously been among the key members leading the association. In August, 11 members, including eight elected representatives from the 21-member committee, resigned. In a joint letter, they alleged that the association had repeatedly moved away from collective decision-making, consultation and constitutional governance.

The resignations also led to a dispute over whether the previously elected committee stood dissolved. While some members maintained that it had been dissolved, others disagreed.

Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure’s Plea Denied

Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure later approached the court seeking a stay on the re-election. Their plea, however, was denied. The dispute escalated further just a day before the elections when allegations surfaced about an attempt to take official documents out of the CINTAA office. Videos from the incident showed members arguing with each other as police intervened.

The police were also seen reprimanding the members, saying, “I feel bad for talking like this. We don’t talk like this to even people from the slums.”

They further said, “Care about your reputation at least, people are watching. You are hung up on your allegations and not listening to us. Doosra koi rehta tha, thappad hi maarte the. (We would’ve slapped if it were someone else). We are giving you respect, but there’s a limit to it.”

The re-election was subsequently held on Saturday, with Upasana Singh and Sahila Chaddha emerging as the two highest vote-getters.