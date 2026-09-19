Daayra box office collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor’s film records lowest opening of her career, falls below The Buckingham Murders

Daayra box office collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s crime thriller has started its theatrical run on a slow note. Here’s a look at its opening-day collection.

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Daayra box office collection Day 1 (PC: IMDb)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have finally arrived on the big screen together with Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra on September 18, 2026. The crime thriller had created curiosity because of its intense subject and the combination of two acclaimed performers. However, the film’s first day at the box office has been quieter than expected. As the opening-day numbers come in, Daayra has struggled to attract a large theatrical audience, putting the spotlight on whether the film can pick up over the weekend. Take a look at how much Daayra earned at the box office on Day 1.

Daayra box office collection Day 1

Daayra has collected Rs 0.90 crore net in India on Day 1. The film recorded around 11.65% overall occupancy across its shows on Friday, according to Sacnilk.

The film ran across more than 2,200 shows in India on its opening day. Its occupancy was comparatively higher during the night shows (16.31%), but the overall response remained modest. On the global front, Daayra’s worldwide collection stands at Rs 1.08 crore.

The opening also puts Daayra below Kareena Kapoor Khan’s previous lowest opener, The Buckingham Murders. The Hansal Mehta directorial had collected Rs 1.15 crore net on its first day in India in 2024. Based on the current estimates, Daayra has therefore recorded the lowest opening-day collection of Kareena’s career.

About Daayra: Plot and cast

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as DCP Ajooni Kohli and Prithviraj Sukumaran as DCP Raman Kumar. The crime thriller follows a disturbing case that puts the two police officers on opposite sides of the debate around law and justice.

The cast also includes Pragati Mishra, Kshitee Jog, Bhavesh Babani, Seema Azmi and Achint Kaur, among others. The film reportedly draws inspiration from 2019 Hyderabad gang rape and murder and several real events.

Can Daayra pick up over the weekend?

While the first-day numbers are slow, Daayra still has the weekend to show some improvement. Friday collections are often followed by a rise on Saturday and Sunday if a film manages to find stronger word-of-mouth.

The film has Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, with Meghna Gulzar directing the project. Its subject also gives it a serious and performance-driven appeal rather than making it a conventional commercial entertainer.

The next two days will therefore be important for Daayra. A rise in occupancy over the weekend could help the film improve its opening weekend total. For now, however, the film has begun its theatrical journey on a low note, with Day 1 earnings remaining below the Rs 1 crore mark in India.