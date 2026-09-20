Daayra box office collection Day 2: Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film shows 60% growth, total reaches Rs 2.60 crore

Daayra box office collection Day 2: Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s crime thriller saw a jump in earnings on Saturday. Here’s how Daayra performed at the box office.

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Daayra box office collection Day 2 (PC: IMDb)

Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra has completed its first Saturday at the box office, and the Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer has managed to show some growth after its opening day. The crime thriller arrived in theatres on September 18, 2026, and has been drawing attention for its serious subject and the first-time pairing of its two lead actors. While the opening was on the slower side, Saturday brought some improvement in the film’s occupancy and collections. Now, all eyes are on whether the film can make the most of the rest of its opening weekend.

Daayra box office collection Day 2

Daayra collected Rs 1.60 crore net in India on Day 2. The film recorded around 20% overall occupancy across 2,062 shows on Saturday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This marks 60% rise from its opening-day figure.

The film had earned around Rs 1 crore net on Day 1, according to the latest Sacnilk update. With the Day 2 numbers added, Daayra’s total India net collection stands at Rs 2.60 crore.

The Saturday growth will come as a positive sign for the film as it heads into Sunday. However, the next day’s numbers will be important in understanding whether the film can maintain the momentum through its opening weekend.

About Daayra

Daayra is a crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film revolves around a serious criminal case and explores themes of crime, justice, punishment, and morality. It presents the perspectives of people involved in the case and examines how the legal system responds to crime.

The movie has attracted attention because of its strong cast and Meghna Gulzar’s reputation for making socially relevant films. Daayra was released in India on September 18, 2026.

Daayra weekend box office: Can film pick up further?

The Saturday jump has given Daayra some breathing room after its slow start. The film’s occupancy also improved during the day, with evening and night shows performing better than the morning shows. Sacnilk reported overall Hindi occupancy at around 20.46%, with evening and night shows recording higher occupancy.

The film has received attention for its exploration of crime, justice, and morality, with Kareena and Prithviraj taking on challenging roles. Reviews have also highlighted the film’s central conflict and performances.

With Sunday still remaining, the focus now shifts to whether Daayra can register another jump and finish its opening weekend on a stronger note. The final weekend figures will give a clearer picture of how the film is connecting with audiences at the box office.