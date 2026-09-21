Daayra box office collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj’s film shows steady growth over first weekend, earns Rs…

Daayra box office collection Day 3: Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, continued its theatrical run on Sunday. Here is a look at Daayra’s Day 3 box office collection and total India earnings.

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Daayra box office collection Day 3 (PC: IMDb)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Daayra has completed its first weekend in theatres, and the Meghna Gulzar directorial has maintained a steady pace at the box office. After opening in cinemas on September 18, 2026, the crime thriller witnessed an increase in audience occupancy over the weekend. Sunday brought another day of steady business for the film, although it did not see a major jump over Saturday. Take a look has how much Daayra collected on Day 3 at the box office.

Daayra box office collection Day 3

Daayra collected an estimated Rs 1.75 crore net in India on Day 3 (Sunday). With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 4.50 crore after three days, according to the latest figures reported by Sacnilk.

In terms of occupancy, Daayra Day 3 recorded an overall occupancy of 22.13%, with 8.77% in the morning, 26.77% in the afternoon, 32.00% in the evening, and 21.00% at night, according to Sacnilk.

Daayra weekend box office collection

Daayra opened with around Rs 1 crore on Friday before collecting Rs 1.75 crore on Saturday. The film then recorded a similar Rs 1.75 crore estimate on Sunday. This means the film’s collections remained unchanged between Saturday and Sunday.

Daayra also saw better audience occupancy as the weekend progressed. On Sunday, its overall occupancy was around 22%, with evening shows performing better than the morning screenings. The latest tracking data also shows that the film was running across more than 1,800 shows on Day 3.

Audience response to Daayra

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as Ajooni Kohli and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Raman Kumar. The film revolves around an investigation following a controversial police encounter and explores the complicated space between law, justice, and personal morality.

The film has received attention for bringing together Kareena and Prithviraj for the first time, while Gulzar’s investigative approach has also been a talking point among viewers and critics. With the first weekend now over, the focus shifts to whether Daayra can maintain its pace during the weekdays.

The film’s weekend performance will now be followed by its Monday test, which could give a clearer picture of how well Daayra can hold during the weekdays.