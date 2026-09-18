Daayra movie review : Kareena Kapoor Khan brings quiet authority to Meghna Gulzar’s crime drama

Daayra is produced by Junglee Pictures and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). It’s distributed by Pen Marudhar. The film releases in theatres on September 18.

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Kareena Kapoor Khan in Daayra (PC-YouTube)

The strongest thing about Daayra is that it doesn’t turn a complicated subject into a simple good-versus-bad story. Meghna Gulzar builds the film around DCP Ajooni Kohli and DCP Raman Kumar, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran respectively. Both officers are dealing with a disturbing case, but their approach to justice takes them in completely different directions.

Kareena is excellent in the role. She plays Ajooni with maturity and restraint, allowing small reactions and silences to reveal what the character is thinking. There is a natural authority in her performance that works particularly well during the investigation.

Prithviraj brings intensity without going overboard. Raman is convinced that strong action is necessary, and his frustration with the system creates a sharp contrast with Ajooni’s more methodical approach.

The writing by Meghna Gulzar, Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani gives the two characters enough depth to make their disagreement believable. The film also explores how public opinion, institutions and social attitudes can shape the conversation around serious crimes.

The film is at its best when it simply lets Kareena and Prithviraj disagree. Their scenes have a natural tension because neither character feels completely predictable.

A few sequences could have been edited tighter, but the overall narrative remains focused.

Daayra is thoughtful without becoming overly preachy, and its performances give the film the emotional weight it needs.

Daayra is produced by Junglee Pictures and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). It’s distributed by Pen Marudhar.. The film releases in theatres on September 18.

Rating: ★★★★