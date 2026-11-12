Daayra OTT release: When and where to watch Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s mystery thriller

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the mystery thriller starring Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to reach a wider audience following its theatrical release.

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Prithviraj Sukumaran's mystery thriller Daayra to arrive in two languages (PC: Twitter)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s film Daayra is preparing for its next outing, this time on the digital platform. The investigative thriller, which brought the two actors together on screen for the first time, is now set to reach viewers who may have missed its theatrical release. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film explores a disturbing crime and the difficult questions that emerge during a police investigation. With its OTT premiere approaching, viewers can now find out when and where to watch the film.

Daayra OTT release date and streaming platform

Daayra will begin streaming on Netflix from November 13, 2026. The platform announced the release date through its Netflix India account on Instagram. Viewers will be able to watch the film in two languages, Hindi and Malayalam. Its digital release gives the thriller another opportunity to connect with audiences after its run in cinemas.

See viral post of Daayra OTT release here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

What is Daayra about?

The story follows Ajooni, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, an officer leading a Special Investigation Team (SIT). She is assigned to examine a police encounter involving several men accused of gang-raping a young woman and burning her to death.

The encounter was carried out by DCP Raman Kumar, portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and his team. The officers maintain that the accused attempted to escape while in custody, leading to the fatal action. However, Ajooni’s investigation begins to uncover details that raise questions about the incident. The film centres on the conflict between the two officers and examines the complicated relationship between justice, police authority and public morality.

In addition to lead actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the supporting ensemble featured prominent artists such as Kanwaljeet Singh, Achint Kaur, Seema Azmi, Pragati Mishra, Anuja Sathe, Jitendra Joshi, Kshitee Jog, Biswapati Sarkar and Upendra Chauhan in crucial roles

How did Daayra perform at the box office?

The film had a difficult theatrical run after arriving in cinemas on September 18, 2026. As per Sacnilk data, it earned around Rs 10.67 crore worldwide during its 48-day run, against an estimated production budget of Rs 50 crore to Rs 55 crore.

Daayra also faced competition from Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Srivastava and Preity Zinta’s action-comedy Vibe, which released on the same day. The latter recorded a stronger opening, collecting Rs 1.70 crore net in India on its first day, compared with Daayra’s Rs 1 crore. Over the opening weekend, Vibe collected Rs 7.45 crore net, while Daayra earned Rs 4.50 crore net. Competition from other releases such as blockbusters Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur: The Movie also affected the film’s theatrical performance.