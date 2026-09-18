Daayra Twitter review: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s thriller gets mixed response, netizens say ‘Avoid’ – Check reactions

Daayra Twitter review: Netizens have praised the film for exploring different ideas but there is one problem in Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's film. Check reactions.

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Daayra Twitter Review (PC- Twitter)

Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has arrived in theatres on September 18, and early reactions on X (Twitter) are divided. While some viewers have praised the film for exploring different ideas of justice and appreciated the performances, others have raised questions about its screenplay, pace and overall execution. Kareena and Prithviraj as DCP Ajooni Kohli and DCP Raman Kumar are the two police officers who find themselves on opposite sides of a controversial case involving rape, murder and a police encounter.

Daayra X review: Some viewers praise the film’s take on justice

One viewer criticised the film for not creating enough tension around its central conflict and questioned what the filmmaker wanted to convey. However, the user praised Prithviraj’s performance as Raman while also saying Kareena’s role felt limited.

The user said, “#DaayraReview : Lost Purpose. I honestly didn’t understand what Meghna Gulzar wanted to convey with #Daayra starring #PrithvirajSukumaran and #KareenaKapoorKhan An onscreen adaptation inspired by the 2019 Hyderabad rpe and murdr case, Daayra attempts to explore extra-judicial killings and the idea of taking justice into one’s own hands. But the film never creates the atmosphere or tension required to make that central conflict engaging. The screenplay never becomes intriguing enough to make you question who is right or wrong. The addition of the juvenile angle further weakens the narrative instead of strengthening its core argument. Prithviraj Sukumaran is impressive as Raman, bringing conviction and intensity to a cop who believes he has delivered justice in his own way. His performance is among the film’s stronger aspects. Kareena Kapoor Khan has limited screen time, and her role feels little more than an extended cameo. Ajooni should have brought urgency and tension to the investigation, but the character never gets enough dramatic weight to make the narrative gripping. #Daayra has a serious subject and some strong performances, but the execution remains bland. By the end, the biggest question for me was not about the characters — but what exactly the film wanted to say. Final words: AVOID”.

Kareena Kapoor’s screen time gets attention

Another viewer also pointed out that Kareena has limited screen time in Daayra, describing her role as an extended cameo while noting that her presence still makes an impact. The user said, “Just finished watching #Daayra. Kareena Kapoor Khan has an extended cameo with limited screen time. She appears for a few minutes every 20–25 minutes. Her presence still leaves an impact, but don’t expect a major role.”

Another viewer calls Daayra ‘a very good film’

Not all reactions were critical. One viewer praised the film for presenting two different perspectives on justice through Kareena and Prithviraj’s characters. The user said, “Just watched #Daayra and it’s a very good film. What I loved is how it presents two completely different perspectives on justice #PrithvirajSukumaran believes the system may not deliver justice in time, while #KareenaKapoorKhan believes in the law, procedure and the system. And that’s where the title #Daayra hits the common man is often trapped within a system where getting justice itself becomes a boundary. The editing smoothly switches between past and present and keeps you hooked throughout. On paper, it feels like a simple story, but the execution makes you genuinely feel the seriousness of the case. No unnecessary songs or distractions. Just the story, the investigation and the tension. A very engaging and serious film. Must watch in theatres.”

What viewers are saying about Daayra

The early X reactions suggest that Daayra is getting a mixed response. While some viewers have appreciated its serious subject, performances and exploration of justice, others have criticised the screenplay, pacing and Kareena’s limited screen time.

Just watched #Daayra and it’s a very good film. What I loved is how it presents two completely different perspectives on justice #PrithvirajSukumaran believes the system may not deliver justice in time, while #KareenaKapoorKhan believes in the law, procedure and the system. And… pic.twitter.com/gjZe4Drp7j — Shubham Kumar (@Shubham_Reviews) September 18, 2026

#Daayra [3/5] ⭐⭐⭐

EXCLUSIVE REVIEW: GRIPPING, MORALLY COMPLEX & POWERFULLY ACTED#Daayra is an intriguing investigative thriller that explores the uncomfortable conflict between “instant justice” and “justice through law.” Inspired by the 2019 Hyderabad veterinary doctor… pic.twitter.com/wnGNYt8h34 — हम_बेपरवाह (@hum_beparwaah) September 18, 2026

#Daayra: 3.5 stars. A solid police procedural drama that questions the morality behind encounter killings.

Inspired from the 2019 Hyderabad gang rape and murder case, Meghna Gulzar’s film never runs out of steam as it switches back and forth between a tight investigative… pic.twitter.com/XR8SG8R1h5 — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) September 16, 2026

Rating: ⭐️⭐️½ (2.5/5)#DAAYRA IS STRETCHED… A SIMPLE FILM THAT PRETENDS TO BE COMPLEX… STRUGGLES TO HOLD YOUR ATTENTION AS IT SUFFERS FROM INCONSISTENT PACING… FILM HAS ITS MERITS BUT IS LARGELY BORING AS IT TRIES TO BE SOMETHING THAT IT’S NOT… A LETDOWN #DaayraReview… — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) September 18, 2026

#DaayraReview : Lost Purpose ⭐⭐ (2/5) I honestly didn’t understand what Meghna Gulzar wanted to convey with #Daayra starring #PrithvirajSukumaran and #KareenaKapoorKhan An onscreen adaptation inspired by the 2019 Hyderabad r*pe and murd*r case, Daayra attempts to explore… pic.twitter.com/Pel2acchw1 — Movie_Reviews (@MovieReview_Hub) September 18, 2026

#DaayraReview: ⭐️⭐️#Daayra is DISAPPOINTING FILM. With films like Omkara, LaalSinghChaddha, and TheBuckinghamMurders, actress #KareenaKapoorKhan got to explore a lot more about herself. There was a lot more to her than style and sass and these films displayed them with… pic.twitter.com/prQHL1DnRj — Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) September 18, 2026