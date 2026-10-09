Dada: Rajkummar Rao addresses criticism over Sourav Ganguly biopic poster, urges makers not to rush

The first look of the much-awaited film has sparked debate over its visual presentation, prompting renewed discussion about expectations from biopics based on celebrated sports personalities.

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Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on Dada poster controversy (PC: Instagram)

Biopics about celebrated sportspersons often come with high expectations, especially when they tell the story of someone who has shaped Indian cricket. The first look of Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story attracted considerable attention when it was unveiled earlier this year. While the film brings actor Rajkummar Rao into the world of the former India captain, its poster also sparked debate on social media. Months after the criticism began, Rajkummar has now spoken about the reaction and the lessons the team has taken from it. His comments come as excitement builds around the upcoming film and its portrayal of one of Indian cricket’s most recognisable figures.

Rajkummar Rao reacts to criticism of Dada biopic poster

Speaking to Mashable India, Rajkummar Rao acknowledged the criticism of the first poster and said the team had understood why viewers were unhappy. He said, “The ones who made the poster have understood; they have learnt their lesson. They have understood they need to take their time and not rush things; there’s no hurry. I think the team has learned its lesson. But they have also understood that Dada’s fan following is crazy.”

The poster was unveiled on July 8 to mark Sourav Ganguly’s birthday. However, it faced criticism online, with several users calling it AI-generated while others questioned its overall execution. Rajkummar’s comments suggest that the response has encouraged the makers to be more careful with the film’s promotional material.

What did the Dada poster show?

The first look featured Rajkummar recreating Ganguly’s famous shirtless celebration on the Lord’s balcony after India defeated England in the 2002 NatWest Series final. The moment remains one of the most memorable images in Indian cricket history and is closely associated with Ganguly’s leadership.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, “Happy Birthday our dearest Dada!” The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 14, 2027.

Check out Dada official poster here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

What we know about Sourav Ganguly’s biopic?

Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story will follow the former India captain’s journey from his early cricketing days to becoming one of the country’s most influential players and leaders. Ganguly earned widespread recognition for his aggressive captaincy and his role in shaping a confident Indian team. The film will be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Tanya Maniktala is set to portray Ganguly’s wife, Dona Ganguly.

Rajkummar Rao’s upocoming film Prahaar

Apart from the cricket biopic, Rajkummar is preparing for the release of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 16, 2026. Directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Maddock Films, the biographical legal drama features Rajkummar as public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

The film focuses on the legal battle following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, including the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive. Wamiqa Gabbi plays Jyoti Nikam, Ujjwal’s wife, while Sikandar Kher and Jaideep Ahlawat are also part of the cast.