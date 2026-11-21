Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 winners list: Ranveer Singh, Taylor Swift, James Cameron, and Aneet Padda win big

From Dhurandhar and Saiyaara to Kantara: Chapter 1, several popular films and stars received recognition at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026. Here's the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 complete winners list.

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Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 winners list (PC: Instagram)

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 have brought together some of the biggest names from Indian and international entertainment. From popular Bollywood stars and filmmakers to musicians and OTT performers, several personalities have been recognised for their work across different categories. This year’s winners list has plenty of familiar names, with Dhurandhar, Saiyaara and Kantara: Chapter 1 among the projects receiving major recognition. International names have also made their presence felt, making this year’s awards particularly interesting. Here’s a look at the winners across the different categories.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 took place in Mumbai on November 20, 2026. The DPIFF 2026 awards have seen several popular films and performances receive recognition. DPIFF is an independent, private festival founded in 2012. Ranveer Singh took home the Best Actor award for Dhurandhar, while Aneet Padda was named Best Actress for Saiyaara. Aditya Dhar also received the Best Director honour for Dhurandhar, which won Best Film.

Kantara: Chapter 1 also had a strong showing, winning Critics’ Best Film, while Rishab Shetty and Yami Gautam Dhar received the Critics’ Best Actor and Critics’ Best Actress awards, respectively. Other notable winners include Akshaye Khanna for his negative role in Dhurandhar, Vineet Kumar Singh for Chhaava and Riteish Deshmukh for Housefull. Take a look at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 winners list.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 winners list: Full Indian Film

Best Film: Dhurandhar

Best Actor: Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar

Best Actress: Aneet Padda – Saiyaara

Best Director: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Critics’ Best Film: Kantara: Chapter 1

Critics’ Best Actor: Rishab Shetty – Kantara: Chapter 1

Critics’ Best Actress: Yami Gautam Dhar – Haq

Producer of the Year: Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar

Best Supporting Actor: Vineet Kumar Singh – Chhaava

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar

Best Actor in a Comic Role: Riteish Deshmukh – Housefull 5

Best Cinematographer: Arvind S. Kashyap – Kantara: Chapter 1

Best Screenplay and Dialogue: Reshu Nath – Haq

Best Choreographer: Sandy Master – Coolie (Monica)

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 winners list: OTT and television winners list

Best Web Series: The Ba*ds of Bollywood

Best Director in a Web Series: Aryan Khan – The Ba*ds of Bollywood

Best Actor in a Web Series: Jaideep Ahlawat – Paatal Lok 2

Best Actress in a Web Series: Shefali Shah – Delhi Crime 3

Best Supporting Actor in a Web Series: Vinay Pathak – Gram Chikitsalay

Best Actress in a Negative Role (Web Series): Huma Qureshi – Delhi Crime 3

Television Series of the Year: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Best Actor in a Television Series: Amar Upadhyay – Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Best Actress in a Television Series: Smriti Irani – Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 winners list: International cinema and special honours

Best International Feature Film: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best International Director: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Best International Actor: Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Best International Actress: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

International Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Outstanding Contribution in Global Cinema: James Cameron

Outstanding Contribution in Film Industry: Kamal Haasan

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 winners list: Music and entertainment

Song of the Year: Saiyaara – Title Track

Best Music Director: Shashwat Sachdev – Dhurandhar

Best Playback Singer: Faheem Abdullah – Saiyaara

Best Lyricist: Irshad Kamil – Saiyaara

Artist of the Year: Karan Aujla

Comedian of the Year: Samay Raina

Outstanding Contribution in Music Industry: Ilaiyaraaja

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 winners list: Short film awards

Best Short Film: Madhuri – End Is Beginning (Saiyed Shahid Khan)

First Runner-Up: Jahaan – The Last Gift (Rahul Shetty)

Second Runner-Up: In Half (Jorge Morais)

Third Runner-Up: Tea Kottu’83 (Sai Harini Vasanth)

These are the 2026 edition awards, recognising achievements across the entertainment industry. The event is organised by the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival and is separate from the Government of India’s prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award presented at the National Film Awards.