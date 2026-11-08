Daler Mehndi breaks silence on Uttarakhand event controversy, thanks Mika Singh and fans for standing by him: ‘Faith you showed…’

Daler Mehndi has finally reacted to the controversy surrounding his Uttarakhand performance. In an emotional Diwali message, the singer thanked Mika Singh, his family and fans for standing by him during a difficult time.

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Daler Mehndi (PC: Instagram)

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has received support from several members of the music industry after a video of his recent performance in Uttarakhand sparked a controversy. While the incident led to widespread discussions and reactions, the singer had maintained silence until now. On the occasion of Diwali, Daler decided to share a heartfelt message with his fans and well-wishers. Rather than getting into a detailed explanation of the incident, he chose to acknowledge the people who stood by him when he needed them the most. The singer also had a special mention for his younger brother Mika Singh, who publicly defended him following the controversy.

Daler Mehndi on Uttarakhand event controversy

Daler Mehndi took to Instagram to share a special Diwali message. The singer thanked his fans, friends and members of the entertainment industry for their support following the controversy surrounding his performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand.

In his note, Daler said that although he had received immense love throughout his musical career, the support he experienced recently had touched him in a different way.

He wrote, “Over the years, I have received so much love through my music and on every stage I have stood. But what I have experienced recently has touched me in a way that is difficult to put into words. The way you stood by me, the way you spoke for me, the faith you showed in me and the love you gave me I don’t think I can ever fully express what it has meant to me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daler Mehndi (@thedalermehndiofficial)

The singer added that he had read the messages, heard the kind words and felt the prayers sent by his well-wishers. He also apologised for not being able to respond to every message personally, assuring everyone that their support had not gone unnoticed.

Daler’s statement marked his first public response following the Uttarakhand event controversy. However, he did not directly address the allegations surrounding his performance and instead focused on thanking those who supported him.

Daler Mehndi gives special shoutout to brother Mika Singh

One of the most emotional parts of Daler’s message was his special mention of his younger brother, Mika Singh. The singer credited his family for being his biggest source of strength during the difficult period.

Talking about Mika’s support, the singer wrote, “My family has been my greatest strength through this time. My brother Mika stood up for me like a force to reckon with. My wife Taran, with her courage and unwavering belief, Gurdeep with his quiet poise and resilience, and my girls Rabab, Ajit and Prabh Prabhjot, with their unconditional love. Each of them has been there for me in their own way, and I know how fortunate I am to have them by my side.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daler Mehndi (@thedalermehndiofficial)

He added, “To the entire music and entertainment industry, to everyone who reached out from every corner of India, to my fans and to the entire nation thank you for this Saropao of love, faith and respect. I receive it with a bowed head and a heart full of gratitude.”

Daler further thanked the music and entertainment industry, along with fans from different parts of the country, for standing beside him.

He described the support as a ‘Saropao of love, faith and respect’ and said he accepted it with a bowed head and a heart full of gratitude.

The singer also reflected on how fortunate he felt to experience such affection during his lifetime. He said that while artists often hear about the love they have received after they are gone, he was grateful to witness it himself.

What happened at Daler Mehndi’s Uttarakhand event?

The controversy began during Daler Mehndi’s performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Narendra Nagar, Uttarakhand. During the event, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal reportedly walked onto the stage and questioned the singer’s performance in front of the audience.

The minister questioned whether Daler was singing live and alleged that he appeared disoriented. He later told ANI that he was unhappy with the performance and claimed that the singer was lip-syncing despite being paid Rs 35 lakh for the show. The incident soon became a major talking point after videos of the exchange circulated on social media.

Following the controversy, Mika Singh came forward to defend his elder brother. He rejected the allegations that Daler was intoxicated and said that the singer had been unwell and was recovering from a serious medical procedure.

Several other members of the music fraternity, including Badshah, Shaan, Harshdeep Kaur and Alisha Chinai, also expressed their support for Daler Mehndi.