Daler Mehndi controversy: FWICE seeks intervention from PM Modi and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami after minister’s allegation

A dispute surrounding Daler Mehndi’s appearance in Uttarakhand has drawn a response from the industry body, which has highlighted the importance of protecting artists’ dignity amid public controversy.

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FWICE raises concern over Daler Mehndi controversy (PC: Twitter)

Veteran singer Daler Mehndi has received support from members of the entertainment industry following an incident at a public event in Uttarakhand. The controversy began after a state minister raised concerns about the singer’s condition while he was performing at a cultural fair in New Tehri. The episode has since drawn reactions from several celebrities and industry representatives, with questions being raised about how artists should be treated during public appearances. Now, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has stepped in, asking senior leaders to look into the matter and ensure that performers are treated with dignity and sensitivity.

FWICE writes to PM Modi and Uttarakhand CM over Daler Mehndi controversy

FWICE has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to express concern over the incident involving Daler Mehndi. The federation defended the singer against the allegation that he was under the influence of alcohol and stated that he does not consume alcohol.

In its letters shared by PTI, the organisation also pointed out that Mehndi has been dealing with health-related concerns and is recovering from surgery. It said that any questions about an artist’s well-being should be handled carefully instead of turning into a public confrontation.

“While we recognise the importance of ensuring the smooth conduct of public events, such concerns should be addressed with sensitivity and discretion rather than through public reprimand,” the federation stated. FWICE further urged authorities to exercise restraint before reaching conclusions about a performer’s condition. It stressed that concerns should be addressed with compassion and professionalism.

FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) writes to PM Modi and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami over alleged public humiliation of singer Daler Mehndi by Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal. https://t.co/PhvtRHmquh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2026

What happened at the New Tehri event?

The controversy arose when Daler Mehndi was performing at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri on Sunday. Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted the singer and alleged that he was under the influence of alcohol. The incident triggered criticism from people in the entertainment industry, with several voices arguing that any concerns could have been handled privately rather than in front of an audience.

Celebrities rally behind Daler Mehndi

Several prominent names from the entertainment industry have expressed support for the singer. Actor Anupam Kher criticised the public confrontation and said such matters should be addressed respectfully.

Daler’s brother, singer Mika Singh, denied the allegation and demanded an apology from the minister. Rapper Badshah and comedian Kapil Sharma also came out in support of the veteran singer. Sharma highlighted Mehndi’s recent surgery and called for compassion rather than judgment.

Singers Shaan, Palash Sen, Harshdeep Kaur, Alisha Chinai and Gurdas Maan have also voiced support. Their reactions have highlighted the singer’s long-standing contribution to Indian music and the importance of treating artists fairly.

FWICE stresses dignity and professional treatment for artists

In its letter, FWICE described Daler Mehndi as a celebrated name whose songs and performances have earned recognition across generations. It said the incident had caused distress within the entertainment fraternity and emphasised that artists deserve fair and professional treatment, regardless of their circumstances.

The federation also reminded public representatives and event organisers that concerns about a performer’s health or conduct should be handled appropriately. It reiterated its commitment to protecting the welfare and professional rights of artists and other entertainment workers.