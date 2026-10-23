Daler Mehndi controversy: Mika Singh reveals conversation with CM Dhami, calls for minister’s apology

A public disagreement over Daler Mehndi’s appearance at a local fair has drawn support from fellow musicians, with Mika Singh sharing his latest account of the issue.

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Mika Singh urges Subodh Uniyal to apologise after CM Dhami’s call (PC: Twitter)

A controversy surrounding veteran singer Daler Mehndi’s performance at a cultural event in Uttarakhand has drawn reactions from several members of the entertainment industry. His younger brother and fellow singer Mika Singh has been publicly supporting him and asking for the allegations against him to be addressed. The issue took another turn after Mika revealed that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had personally contacted him to discuss the matter. Mika welcomed the gesture and praised the Chief Minister’s approach. He also made a request to the state’s Forest Minister, Subodh Uniyal, through Dhami, hoping that the dispute could be resolved with an apology and a clarification.

Mika Singh reveals CM Pushkar Singh Dhami called him

Mika Singh shared an update on X on Friday, saying that Pushkar Singh Dhami had personally called him regarding the controversy involving Daler Mehndi. He expressed respect for the Chief Minister and appreciated his decision to reach out directly.

Singh tweeted, “Good morning! I have immense respect for the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, @pushkardhami ji. He personally called me regarding the matter involving Daler Bhai, and I truly appreciate his gesture (sic).”

Mika also described Dhami as a humble and down-to-earth person. He said he hoped the Chief Minister would help bring the matter to a peaceful conclusion.

Mika Singh requests Subodh Uniyal to apologise

In his post, Mika asked Dhami to speak to Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal and request that he issue a video clarification and apologise to Daler Mehndi. The singer said that misunderstandings could happen but believed they should be resolved respectfully.

Singh tweeted, “My only humble request to him is to please ask Shri @SubodhUniyal1 ji to make a simple video clarifying his statement and apologising to Daler Bhai for saying that he was drunk during the performance. I believe misunderstandings can happen, but they can also be resolved gracefully. I hope this small gesture will help put the matter to rest and ensure that Daler Bhai’s dignity and reputation are respected. I have faith in Dhami Saab’s understanding and leadership (sic).”

Mika’s request came after he repeatedly defended his brother on social media. He has maintained that the allegation about Daler being drunk during the performance was unfair.

See post of Mika Singh here

Good morning! ❤️ I have immense respect for the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, @pushkardhami ji. He personally called me regarding the matter involving Daler Bhai, and I truly appreciate his gesture. I know Dhami Saab very well. He is a humble, down-to-earth person, and I have great respect for him. My only humble request to him is to please ask Shri @SubodhUniyal1 ji to make a simple video clarifying his statement and apologising to Daler Bhai for saying that he was drunk during the performance. I believe misunderstandings can happen, but they can also be resolved gracefully. I hope this small gesture will help put the matter to rest and ensure that Daler Bhai’s dignity and reputation are respected. I have faith in Dhami Saab’s understanding and leadership. — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 23, 2026

What did Subodh Uniyal allege about Daler Mehndi?

The controversy began after Subodh Uniyal claimed that Daler Mehndi was under the influence of alcohol during his performance at the Kunjapuri Mela in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. The minister also alleged that the singer had been paid Rs 35 lakh for the performance and was unable to sing properly.

Mika has disputed the allegation and called for the minister to apologise. Daler Mehndi, however, has not issued a public statement on the controversy in the information provided.

Celebrities extend support to Daler Mehndi

Several celebrities have expressed support for Daler amid the dispute. Anupam Kher, Shaan and Rajpal Yadav are among those who have spoken in his favour. Mika’s public defence has also kept the issue in the spotlight. Mika and Daler are brothers, and Mika has continued to stand by the veteran singer as the controversy unfolds.