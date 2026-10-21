Daler Mehndi controversy: Sona Mohapatra questions singer’s performance, says audience deserves respect

Sona Mohapatra recalls Daler Mehndi’s Delhi performance, shares her experience in a long note on Instagram. Check the post here.

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Sona Mohapatra questions Daler Mehndi's performance (PC- Instagram)

Singer Sona Mohapatra has raised questions about artists’ responsibility towards their audiences after watching Daler Mehndi perform at a Sufi festival in Delhi. Her comments come days after the singer faced criticism from Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal during a cultural event in the state. While singers such as Mika Singh and Badshah have come out in support of Daler, Sona has spoken about the need for artists to deliver performances that meet the expectations of people who pay to watch them.

On Tuesday, Sona shared a post on Instagram about her experience at the second edition of the Sufi Heritage Festival in Delhi. She said she and her team had stayed back to watch Daler, hoping to hear a different set with a focus on Sufi music.

However, she described the performance as disappointing. According to Sona, the singer appeared disoriented, struggled to hold notes and repeated the same musical phrase. She also said some audience members gradually left the venue despite paying to attend the event.

Sona said she and her team felt uncomfortable and saddened by what they witnessed but chose to remain silent out of respect for the veteran singer. She later questioned whether staying silent was the right thing to do. “And yet, none of us said anything. Not my team, not me. We stood there, uncomfortable and saddened, but silent. Out of respect. Which brings me to the uncomfortable part. Was that really respect? Or were we, through our silence, enabling something that deserved to be questioned?” she wrote.

Sona said that veteran artists deserve dignity and empathy for their contributions, but audiences also have the right to expect an honest performance. “Two things can be true. A veteran deserves dignity, empathy and gratitude for a lifetime of contribution. And an audience deserves an honest performance, or at the very least, an honest acknowledgement when that is no longer possible,” the singer added.

She said that if an artist is unwell, the situation should be handled with compassion and responsibility. However, she questioned the practice of allowing audiences and event organisers to bear the consequences without addressing the problem. “What cannot become acceptable is for audiences and organisers to repeatedly bear the consequences while everyone around the artist looks away,” she said.

The singer also questioned whether the criticism of the Uttarakhand minister’s behaviour had shifted attention away from concerns about Daler’s performance. Sona said she could not comment on whether the minister had handled the situation properly, as that was a separate issue.

She explained that she was speaking as a fellow performing artist and understood that her views could invite criticism. “I ask this as a fellow performing artist, fully aware that may be criticised for saying it. Respect is not a one-way entitlement. It is a relationship of reciprocity,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@sonamohapatra)



Sona added that respecting an artist’s age, experience and legacy should not mean overlooking professional responsibility. “And with genuine respect for the extraordinary legacy of Daler Mehndi ji. But surely, we owe our audiences some respect too?” she added.

What happened during Daler Mehndi’s Uttarakhand performance?

The controversy began when Daler Mehndi performed at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri on Sunday. During the event, Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted the singer and questioned his performance, saying he had been invited to entertain the audience.

The incident led to a debate on social media. Allegations also circulated that Daler was under the influence of alcohol and struggling to sing, but these claims have not been independently verified.

Mika Singh defended Daler amid the controversy. Uniyal later told ANI that the singer had been lip-syncing. He said he had raised the issue because a prominent artist should do justice to the performance. The minister also claimed that Daler had been paid Rs 35 lakh for the event.