Daler Mehndi controversy: Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal refuses to apologise to singer, says he is ready to resign- Watch

A disagreement over an interaction with the singer has sparked reactions from the music industry, with the Uttarakhand minister maintaining his position despite calls for an apology.

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Subodh Uniyal refuses to apologise to Daler Mehndi (PC: Twitter)

A disagreement at a musical event in Uttarakhand has turned into a public controversy involving singer Daler Mehndi and state minister Subodh Uniyal. What began as an exchange on stage soon drew attention on social media, with several people questioning the minister’s behaviour towards the singer. The incident also prompted reactions from members of the music industry, including Daler’s brother Mika Singh. As the debate continued, questions emerged over what led to the confrontation and whether the matter had been resolved. Uniyal has now made his position clear, giving the controversy another twist.

Subodh Uniyal says he would resign rather than apologise to Daler Mehndi

Speaking at an event in Dehradun, Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal reportedly refused to apologise to Daler Mehndi over the incident. He said he would rather resign from his ministerial position than say sorry to the singer, stressing that his self-respect mattered more to him.

When asked how he would respond if senior leaders from his party asked him to apologise, Uniyal reportedly maintained that he would choose to step down instead. His latest remarks have brought the disagreement back into focus, particularly after claims that he had already apologised to the singer.

Watch viral video of Subodh Uniyal here

माफी मांगने के बजाय इस्तीफा देना पसंद करूंगा। कैबिनेट मंत्री सुबोध उनियाल ने माफी मांगने के सवाल पर अपना रुख स्पष्ट करते हुए एक दिलचस्प वाकया साझा किया। उन्होंने बताया कि जब उनसे कहा गया कि अगर हाईकमान माफी मांगने को कहेगा तो क्या करेंगे, तो उनका जवाब था कि मैं माफी मांगने के बजाय इस्तीफा देना पसंद करूंगा।

अपनी बात को आगे बढ़ाते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि जीवन में आत्मसम्मान से बढ़कर कुछ नहीं है। — Bhupi Panwar (@askbhupi) November 2, 2026

What happened between Daler Mehndi and Subodh Uniyal?

The controversy began at a musical event in Uttarakhand where Daler Mehndi was scheduled to perform. Uniyal, who was present at the programme, reportedly walked onto the stage and reprimanded the singer. The minister accused Mehndi of disrespecting the sacred land of Uttarakhand.

He also allegedly questioned the singer’s condition and claimed that he had arrived after consuming alcohol. Uniyal further accused him of not singing live and relying on lip-syncing. A video showing the exchange circulated widely on social media, leading to criticism and reactions from several people.

Mika Singh demands an apology from Subodh Uniyal

Mika Singh also reacted to the incident and publicly demanded an apology from the minister. Defending his brother, Mika explained that Daler Mehndi had recently undergone major surgery which had affected his ability to sing for long periods. He said the singer had attended the programme because of a prior professional commitment.

Mika also rejected the allegations about alcohol consumption, maintaining that his brother does not drink. He questioned the way Daler was treated at the event and urged Uniyal to apologise for his conduct.

Mika Singh’s team earlier claimed the minister had apologised

The latest statement from Uniyal is particularly notable because Mika Singh’s team had earlier claimed that the minister contacted Daler Mehndi over the phone and apologised for the incident. That claim had suggested that the matter might have been settled privately.

However, Uniyal’s latest remarks appear to contradict the earlier statement from Mika’s team. With the minister now publicly refusing to apologise, the disagreement remains unresolved.