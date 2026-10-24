Daler Mehndi controversy: Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal stands by remarks, rules out apology

A public disagreement between Daler Mehndi and Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal has intensified following the singer’s appearance at a cultural event in Tehri, prompting fresh reactions from the entertainment industry.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/daler-mehndi-controversy-uttarakhand-minister-subodh-uniyal-stands-by-remarks-rules-out-apology-8539007/ Copy

Daler Mehndi row intensifies as Subodh Uniyal defends criticism over alleged lip-syncing (PC: Twitter)

A disagreement at a cultural event in Uttarakhand has turned into a wider debate about how artists should be treated in public and how criticism should be expressed. Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi found himself at the centre of the controversy after his performance at the Kunjapuri Devi Mela in Tehri drew criticism from state Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal. The minister’s remarks prompted reactions from members of the music industry, including Mehndi’s brother Mika Singh. Although Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reportedly stepped in to ease tensions, Uniyal has continued to defend his position, keeping the dispute in the spotlight.

Subodh Uniyal defends his remarks about Daler Mehndi

Speaking at a press conference, PTI shared a video in which Uniyal maintained that his comments were justified and questioned whether a prominent artist should be treated differently from others. He also referred to a reported offer of Rs 36 lakh while defending his position.

“Look, we didn’t even start it. Tell me, if he hadn’t been a big artist, would he have been let off the hook? If he wasn’t a big artist, why would there be an offer of 36 lakh? Would his mistakes be corrected?”

The minister also addressed questions about Mehndi’s health during the performance. He argued that an artist who is unwell should either decline the engagement or inform the audience about their condition rather than leave organisers and spectators unaware.

“He was a big artist, but even now, I believe that —look, a big artist — as I said, if someone’s health is bad, there are two things. They could have declined, or they could have told the public from the stage, ‘I could have been told that my health is not okay, my condition is not good.’ Because this is not written on anyone’s face whose health is bad. It was not told to us either,” the minister added.

When asked whether he would apologise for his remarks, Uniyal responded, “Look, fine,” before leaving the press event. His comments indicated that he was not withdrawing his criticism.

See complete viral video from the press conference here

VIDEO | Dehradun: “If he was unwell, he should have informed us or public. We accepted his fee of Rs 36 lakh considering his stature as a renowned artist,” says Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal amid row over Daler Mehndi’s performance at Kunjapuri Fair. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/bIyFWTeOLF) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 24, 2026

Mika Singh and other celebrities support Daler Mehndi

The minister’s remarks triggered criticism from several people in the entertainment industry. Mika Singh publicly defended his elder brother and called for an apology, disputing the allegations surrounding the performance. Mika also said that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had apologised to him on Uniyal’s behalf during efforts to resolve the dispute. His account brought the chief minister into the discussion as the controversy continued to attract attention.

Other celebrities, including Anupam Kher, Badshah and Kapil Sharma, also expressed support for Daler Mehndi. Anupam Kher criticised the public humiliation of the veteran singer, while Badshah and Kapil Sharma joined those questioning the treatment he received. Music stalwarts like Shaan, Palash Sen, Harshdeep Kaur, Alisha Chinai and Gurdas Maan were also among the industry figures who voiced support for Mehndi.

Daler Mehndi, however, has not personally issued a public statement about the controversy, according to the information available.