Daler Mehndi’s son Gurdeep shares legendary singer’s health update amid drunk video row

Daler Mehndi’s son, Gurdeep Mehndi, has shared a brief update on his father’s health amid the ongoing controversy over the singer’s Uttarakhand performance.

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Daler Mehndi and his son Gurdeep Mehndi (PC-Twitter)

Singer Daler Mehndi has received support from his family and members of the entertainment industry following the controversy surrounding his performance at a cultural event in Uttarakhand. While his son, Gurdeep Mehndi, has shared a brief update on his father’s health, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, raising concerns over the singer being reprimanded publicly on stage. Gurdeep did not comment directly on the ongoing controversy but assured fans that his father was doing well. Speaking to IANS, he said, “He is first class, fantastic, super hit, and best of luck.”

What Happened During Daler Mehndi’s Uttarakhand Performance?

The controversy erupted when Daler Mehndi performed at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri on Sunday. During the event, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal walked onto the stage and questioned the singer’s performance, saying he had been invited to entertain the audience. The incident soon sparked debate on social media, with allegations that Daler was intoxicated and struggling to sing. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

Singer Mika Singh came out in support of his brother amid the controversy. Uniyal later told ANI that Daler had been lip-syncing and said he had raised concerns because a prominent artist should do justice to his performance. The minister also claimed that the singer had been paid Rs 35 lakh for the event.

FWICE Writes To PM Modi And Uttarakhand CM

Amid the growing controversy, FWICE has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, expressing concern over the way Daler was treated during the live performance. In its letter, the organisation said, “On behalf of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), we wish to express our deep concern regarding the reported incident involving renowned singer and performer Shri Daler Mehndi, who was publicly reprimanded by Uttarakhand Minister Shri Subodh Uniyal during a live performance at a religious, Navratri-linked community event.”

The letter described how the minister reportedly interrupted Daler’s performance and questioned his physical condition, ability to speak or stand, and whether he was singing live or lip-syncing. FWICE acknowledged the need for public events to run smoothly but said such concerns should be handled privately and sensitively.

It stated, “As reported, the Hon’ble Minister walked onto the stage during Shri Daler Mehndi’s performance, reprimanded him, and asked him to stop, reportedly citing concerns about his physical condition, his ability to speak or stand, and whether he was singing live or lip-syncing. While we recognise the importance of ensuring the smooth conduct of public events, such concerns should be addressed with sensitivity and discretion rather than through public reprimand.”

FWICE also defended the singer against allegations surrounding his condition. The letter stated that Daler Mehndi is not a “consumer of alcohol” and noted that he has been dealing with health-related issues and recovering from surgery.

“In these circumstances, it is particularly important to exercise restraint before drawing conclusions about an artist’s condition. Any concerns regarding a performer’s well-being should be addressed with compassion and professionalism.”

Highlighting Daler’s contribution to Indian music, the organisation said his work has earned him recognition across generations and described the incident as distressing for the entertainment fraternity.

The letter stated, “Shri Daler Mehndi is a celebrated name in Indian music whose songs and performances have earned him widespread recognition across generations. An incident involving the public humiliation of such a senior artist is deeply distressing to the entire entertainment fraternity.”

FWICE also urged the Prime Minister and the Uttarakhand Chief Minister to look into the matter and encourage public representatives to treat artists with greater sensitivity. “We therefore respectfully request your kind attention to this incident and urge you to advise the concerned authorities and public representatives to exercise greater sensitivity when dealing with artists and performers.”