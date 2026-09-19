There is happy news for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s fans. The Bollywood favourite couple, who are already parents to daughter Dua, have welcomed their second child. The news comes after months of wait, with fans closely following the couple’s pregnancy journey and waiting for the newest member of their family to arrive. Just a day before the birth announcement, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted visiting Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple with Ranveer’s parents. The couple sought blessings as they prepared to welcome their second child. On Saturday, Deepika and Ranveer finally shared the news with their fans in their own simple and sweet way.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced the arrival of their second baby girl on September 19, 2026. The couple shared a simple announcement featuring a newborn’s tiny footprint. The post carried the words welcoming their baby girl, along with the date 19/9/2026 and the names of Dua, Deepika and Ranveer.
The announcement confirmed that their elder daughter Dua has now become a big sister. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024, and have largely kept their family life private while occasionally sharing special glimpses with fans.
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The couple had announced their second pregnancy earlier this year. On April 19, Deepika and Ranveer shared the news on social media with an adorable picture featuring Dua holding a positive pregnancy test, making the announcement even more special. They had revealed that their second baby was due in September 2026.
In the weeks leading up to the birth, the couple also gave fans a glimpse of their pregnancy journey through intimate maternity photographs. On September 8, Ranveer shared a series of black-and-white pictures featuring himself, Deepika and Dua. The photos showed the family celebrating Dua’s second birthday while also preparing to welcome another little one.
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