Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal second daughter’s name on Dussehra – See Devi Padukone Singh’s photo

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared a special family moment with fans on Dussehra. The couple revealed their second daughter’s name as Devi Padukone Singh and posted a heartwarming photograph featuring their newborn and elder daughter, Dua.

Edited by: Alice Topno
Published: October 20, 2026, 5:49 PM IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal second daughter’s name on Dussehra - See Devi Padukone Singh’s photo
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with their daughters (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have given fans a special reason to celebrate this Dussehra. The couple, who welcomed their second baby girl last month, have finally announced the name of their second baby girl as Devi Padukone Singh and offered a first glimpse of their growing family. Known for keeping their daughters away from constant public attention, the actors chose a family photograph to make the announcement. The reveal has quickly become a talking point among fans, especially as the picture includes their elder daughter, Dua, alongside the newborn. The couple also shared a heartfelt message with the photograph, making the occasion even more special. 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce second daughter’s name: Devi Padukone Singh 

Deepika and Ranveer shared the announcement on social media on October 20, 2026, on the occasion of Dussehra. They named their younger daughter Devi Padukone Singh. The couple captioned the post, “Of Love & Abundance…Devi Padukone Singh | देवी पादुकोण सिंह”. 

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The family photograph features Deepika and Ranveer posing with both their daughters. The most adorable moment in the picture is Dua kissing her baby sister, giving fans a glimpse of the bond between the two little girls. The parents are seen dressed in coordinated ivory and golden outfits, adding to the warmth of the family portrait. 

Deepika’s latest announcement on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy. The announcement has sparked excitement among admirers eager to catch a glimpse of the couple’s little one. 

When did Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome their second daughter? 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their second daughter on September 19, 2026. They announced her arrival through a social media post featuring a tiny footprint and the message, “Welcome Baby Girl! 19|9|2026 Dua. Deepika & Ranveer.” 

The couple had announced their second pregnancy in April 2026, sharing a photograph that featured their elder daughter, Dua. The arrival of their second child has now made them parents to two daughters. 

Their first daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, was born on September 8, 2024. The couple revealed her name and shared her first official photograph on Diwali last year.  

The family photograph captures a happy new chapter for Deepika and Ranveer as they settle into life as parents of two little girls. 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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