Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of welcoming second baby, watch video

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have visited Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai in festive outfits to seek blessings for their second baby. The couple was accompanied by Ranveer’s parents, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani.

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Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday as they prepare to welcome their second child. The couple, who had visited the temple during Deepika’s first pregnancy in 2024, returned to seek blessings once again. The actors arrived at the temple in festive outfits and were accompanied by Ranveer’s parents, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani. Their visit drew a crowd of fans, with heavy security present around the couple.

Deepika, Ranveer seek blessings at temple

Ranveer opted for a purple kurta with white pyjamas, while Deepika wore a colourful, heavily embroidered salwar kameez. As they made their way through the temple premises, fans gathered around them. Despite the crowd and security arrangements, the couple smiled and waved at the fans who had come to see them.

Ranveer Singh visits Lalbaugcha Raja

A day before visiting Siddhivinayak Temple, Ranveer was also spotted at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Thursday. The actor visited the pandal alone and wore a white chikankari kurta with matching pyjamas. He was seen making his way through the pandal and greeting fans who gathered around him.

Deepika and Ranveer’s 2024 Siddhivinayak visit



Deepika and Ranveer had visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in September 2024, shortly before the birth of their daughter, Dua. Deepika was pregnant at the time and wore a traditional green saree for the temple visit.

The couple welcomed Dua in September 2024. They have largely kept her away from the public eye but occasionally share glimpses of her on social media.

Recently, Deepika and Ranveer announced their second pregnancy through a series of photos. In the pictures, the couple was seen dressed in white, along with glimpses of Dua spending time with her parents. They captioned the post, “Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings! @deepikapadukone.”

On the work front, Deepika will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. She is also part of Atlee’s upcoming sci-fi film Raaka, which stars Allu Arjun.

Ranveer was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He is currently preparing for Pralay, a post-apocalyptic thriller that is in production.