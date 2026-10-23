Deepika Padukone to shoot grand song for Shah Rukh Khan’s King weeks after second child’s birth

Deepika Padukone is reportedly preparing to return to film sets later this month as work continues on Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated project, which has generated considerable buzz among fans.

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Deepika Padukone to film a grand song sequence for King with Shah Rukh Khan (PC: Twitter)

Deepika Padukone is reportedly preparing to return to the film sets after welcoming her second child with husband Ranveer Singh last month. The actress is expected to resume work on her upcoming film King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, as the much-awaited action thriller continues to build excitement among fans. Her reported return comes just over a month after the couple welcomed their baby on September 19, 2026. While details of her upcoming schedule remain limited, the development has drawn attention to a major musical sequence planned for the film and the growing anticipation surrounding its theatrical release.

Deepika Padukone to resume King shoot on October 26

According to Variety, Deepika is expected to join Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai on October 26 to shoot a grand song sequence. The number is reportedly being choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and may feature several members of the film’s ensemble cast. However, the song’s title, music composer and other details have not been officially confirmed.

The reported schedule marks another collaboration between Deepika and Shah Rukh, whose on-screen association began with Om Shanti Om in 2007. They later worked together in films such as Billu, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan. Their pairing has remained popular with audiences, adding to the interest surrounding their upcoming project.

Deepika and Ranveer Singh’s family life

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their second daughter, Devi Padukone Singh, on September 19, 2026. The couple revealed her name on October 20, on the occasion of Dussehra, sharing a heartwarming family portrait featuring their newborn and elder daughter Dua, who was born on September 8, 2024.

Deepika shared the announcement on Instagram with the caption, “Of Love & Abundance… Devi Padukone Singh”. The couple married in November 2018 in Lake Como, Italy, after falling in love while working together on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. Their wedding ceremonies followed Konkani and Sindhi traditions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

What to know about Shah Rukh Khan’s King

Apart from Shah Rukh and Deepika, King, helmed by Siddharth Anand is expected to feature Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Jackie Shroff, Saurabh Shukla and Arshad Warsi. Reports have also suggested that Kareena Kapoor Khan could make a special appearance. Rumours about a possible dance sequence featuring Shah Rukh and Kareena to Daddy Cool have circulated, but neither the appearance nor the song has been officially confirmed.

The epic clash of Titans this December

King is heading towards a competitive holiday season at the box office. Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Chapter Three are scheduled to release on December 18, while King is set for December 24. Jumanji: Open World is expected to arrive on Christmas Day, December 25.

The closely packed release calendar could make the Christmas period an important test for major Hollywood and Indian releases, with audiences having several big-screen options over the festive season.