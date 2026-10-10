Delhi High Court asks Amitabh Bachchan to appear in personal if personality rights suit settlement remains incomplete, next hearing on…

Amitabh Bachchan has been given more time to complete settlement formalities in his personality rights case. The Delhi High Court has said he must appear in person at the next hearing if the settlement remains incomplete.

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Amitabh Bachchan (PC: Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan’s name, face, and voice are instantly recognisable to millions of people, but protecting a public figure’s identity from unauthorised use has become an increasingly important issue in the digital age. The veteran actor has been fighting a legal battle to stop individuals and businesses from using his identity without permission. The case has now reached another stage, with the Delhi High Court setting a condition for what happens next. While some parties have reportedly agreed to settle the dispute, the formalities are not yet complete. The court has given the parties additional time, but its latest direction could determine how the remaining claims move forward.

Delhi High Court’s on Amitabh Bachchan’s personality rights case

The Delhi High Court has directed Amitabh Bachchan to appear personally at the next hearing if the settlement in his personality rights case remains incomplete, and he wishes to pursue the unresolved claims.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav passed the order on October 9, 2026, granting more time to complete the settlement reached with some defendants through mediation.

The Court ordered, “In the event of non-settlement or incomplete settlement, if the plaintiff wishes to pursue the suit on any of the claims or issues, the plaintiff shall remain personally present on the next date of hearing, enabling the Court to exercise its powers under Order X Rule 2 read with Order V Rule 3 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, and Section 168 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023.”

The court was informed that although an agreement had been reached with certain parties, it had not yet been formally signed because of logistical difficulties on Bachchan’s side. His counsel, Dhruv Anand, requested additional time to complete the necessary paperwork and place the agreement before the court.

Why did Amitabh Bachchan file a personality rights suit?

Amitabh Bachchan filed the lawsuit in 2022, seeking legal protection against the unauthorised use of his name, image, voice, and other aspects of his identity for commercial purposes.

According to the suit, certain mobile application developers were allegedly using his identity to promote lotteries by falsely associating them with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), the popular TV quiz show hosted by the actor. He also sought protection against the unauthorised use of his identity by book publishers, T-shirt sellers, and other businesses.

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The actor approached the court to prevent people and organisations from exploiting his celebrity status without his consent. His plea sought a permanent injunction restraining such activities.

On November 25, 2022, the Delhi High Court granted an interim injunction in his favour, providing protection against the alleged misuse of his personality and publicity rights. The latest proceedings concern the settlement discussions and the claims that may still need to be resolved.

What happens next in Amitabh Bachchan’s personality rights case ?

The next hearing for Amitabh Bachchan’s personality rights case is scheduled for November 16, 2026. By then, the parties have been given time to complete the formalities of the settlement reached with some defendants. Amitabh Bachchan is represented by advocates Dhruv Anand, Dhananjay Khanna, and Bhavya Verma, according to Bar & Bench’s report.

If the agreement is finalised, the court can consider the settlement in relation to those parties. However, if the settlement remains incomplete or fails, Bachchan will have to appear personally if he intends to pursue the remaining claims.